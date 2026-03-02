Splatt Lawyer’s Brisbane Personal Injury Team Predicts Most Legal Services Completed by AI within Two Years

Team of experienced personal injury lawyers

Kerry Splatt, principal of a Brisbane personal injury law firm, says that he expects most legal processes to be fully automated by AI within 2 years.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerry Splatt - Principal of Brisbane personal injury law firm Splatt Lawyers – says that within two years he expects most legal processes to be fully automated by artificial intelligence.Given that the workplace is changing quickly because of the increasing use of AI in the legal sector, several of Australia's leading lawyers are voicing concerns about the future of the legal profession.Kerry Splatt has entered a group of Australian law firm principals by predicting that white-collar jobs, such as those of lawyers, will undergo major changes.He states that in about 12 to 18 months, AI might operate on par with humans in most professional roles, which means there would be a reduced need for the daily tasks traditionally completed by lawyers."I believe that artificial intelligence will perform at a human level for most professional tasks," Kerry stated. “Consequently, most of the work that people currently perform at a computer will be completed by AI applications within two years.”“We are already seeing this trend at our Brisbane law firm as our law clerks and attorneys depend more and more on AI applications to sort through case law and precedents and keep an eye on workflow.”Many people are worried about how quickly AI could change professions that have long relied on human knowledge, which is why Kerry made such a bold prediction about the future of law in Australia.The transition is being seen in Australia currently, with AI increasingly being used for legal advice. In fact, Lawconnect, an AI platform that has been built to give people access to legal advice, has witnessed a rapid increase in search requests in 2025 Data shows that Queensland residents are most often using the platform to search for information about wills and estate planning. Family law searches follow closely behind.“It seems that people want fast answers without the expense of seeking advice from a lawyer. AI has become a crucial first-step move in the research process because people want to know where they stand before contacting a law firm," he said."We think AI will grow even more in 2026, making it the primary means to get into the legal system."“Ultimately, it may not replace the work of lawyers, but it can help new clients make better choices about hiring solicitors, including their questions and possible solutions to their legal matter."

