FX2 Group Holds Over 50 Meetings at Web Summit Qatar, Strengthening Europe-Asia Investment Corridor

"Web Summit Qatar confirmed what we have been building over the past few years: there is real and growing appetite, on both sides, for projects that bridge Europe and Asia.” — Fernando Fraga, CEO, FX2 Group

DOHA, QATAR, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FX2 Group , a family office and investment management vehicle focused on connecting European and Asian markets, announces the successful completion of a high-impact participation at Web Summit Qatar, where it held over 50 introductory meetings with projects, startups and potential investment partners from multiple geographies.The presence at Web Summit Qatar was part of a broader business mission across Asia by the group's portfolio companies, which included working sessions in Pakistan and institutional meetings across several markets in the region. The volume of meetings held during the event - spanning sectors such as technology, energy, healthcare, sports and real estate - reflects the group's capacity to attract and screen investment opportunities at different stages of maturity.New Institutional Partnerships in PakistanAs part of the same mission, Second Wings - the group's international business consulting arm - and Iberipak - a Portugal-Pakistan business alliance of which FX2 Group is a founding member - formalized strategic partnerships with four of Pakistan's most prominent Chambers of Commerce and Industry:- Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry- Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Peshawar)- The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry- Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.These partnerships open direct channels to thousands of Pakistani businesses seeking to expand into Europe, as well as investment and industrial sourcing opportunities in sectors such as textiles, technology, medical equipment and agribusiness - areas where Pakistan, with a population exceeding 240 million, stands as one of the highest-potential emerging markets globally.Major Partnership to Be Announced ShortlyFX2 Group further discloses that it is preparing to announce, in the coming weeks, a significant strategic partnership that will substantially expand the group's capacity to identify, evaluate and represent investment projects between Europe and Asia. Full details will be shared in a dedicated announcement.Statement"Web Summit Qatar confirmed what we have been building over the past few years: there is real and growing appetite, on both sides, for projects that bridge Europe and Asia. In just a few days, we held over 50 qualified conversations with ventures at different stages - from early-stage startups to established operations. When you combine that with the institutional partnerships we formalized in Pakistan, the result is an unprecedented access network for the investors and entrepreneurs we represent. We are just getting started, and we will have significant news to share very soon."Fernando Fraga, CEO, FX2 GroupAbout FX2 GroupFX2 Group is a family office and investment management vehicle focused on bridging European and Asian markets. Through its portfolio companies - including Second Wings (international business consulting) and its founding membership in Iberipak (Portugal-Pakistan business alliance) - the group identifies, evaluates and supports investment opportunities across multiple sectors and maturity stages, from early-stage ventures to large-scale projects

