Taiwan’s Daxi Transforms into a Global Craft Town: Century-Old Wood Art Meets Modern Design

The winning works of the 2025 Competition are now on display at the exhibition hall, showcasing the innovative fusion of cultural heritage and modern design. The winning works of the 2025 Competition are now on display at the exhibition hall, showcasing the innovative fusion of cultural heritage and modern design. The winning works of the 2025 Competition are now on display at the exhibition hall, showcasing the innovative fusion of cultural heritage and modern design.

Daxi is transforming into a Global Craft Town. The 2025 design competition modernizes traditional woodcraft for global markets.

This renaissance of craftsmanship not only preserves Taiwan’s precious cultural assets but also reintroduces Daxi to the international stage as a Global Craft Town.” — Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stroll through Taiwan's Daxi is often accompanied by the warm, lingering scent of timber. Once a stronghold for traditional altar tables and redwood furniture, this historic district is now undergoing a quiet yet profound transformation. The Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum aims to bridge the gap between century-old traditions and modernity, redefining the town for a global audience.The 2025 Second Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft Design Competition , organized by the Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum, was more than just a design event ; it serves as Daxi’s new calling card to the world. It declares that this historic settlement is evolving from a local industrial hub into a "Global Craft Town" with a truly international perspective.Redefining Tradition for Modern LivingThe 2025 competition focused on the theme of "Storage"—an essential element of modern living. The goal was to guide designers in translating traditional craftsmanship into a design language that meets contemporary spatial needs.The Gold Award winners, " Layered Stay " and "Xun Hui", stand as prime examples of this vision. By transforming traditionally heavy woodcraft into light, modular, and highly artistic lifestyle furniture, these designers have proven that Daxi’s heritage of craftsmanship holds the potential to engage in dialogue with the international market. Furthermore, by inviting international judges, the museum is building a bridge for local artisans to connect with the world. The museum believes that tightly integrating traditional techniques with contemporary design is the only way to revitalize wood art, shifting it from "preserved history" to "contemporary lifestyle aesthetics."A Museum Without WallsThe competition acts as a crucial engine for Daxi’s vision of a "Museum Without Walls." To position Daxi alongside internationally renowned craft towns, the museum has adopted a comprehensive strategy. Unlike conventional museums that confine exhibits behind glass, the Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum breaks down architectural boundaries, treating the entire town as a living museum.By connecting independent wood shops on the old streets and designating them as "Street Corner Museums," the workspaces of artisans are transformed into windows for global exchange. This open ecosystem ensures that international visitors are no longer just passive sightseers but can deeply experience the cultural depth and human warmth behind "Made in Daxi."A Renaissance of CraftWith the winning works of the 2025 Competition now on display at the Daxi Wude Hall and Daxi Public Hall, the town is confidently presenting this innovative fusion of cultural heritage and modern design to the globe. This renaissance of craftsmanship, driven from the inside out, not only preserves Taiwan’s precious cultural assets but also reintroduces Daxi to the international stage as a "Global Craft Town."

Daxi, Taiwan: A Living Museum of Woodcraft

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.