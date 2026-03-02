EpicVue Launches the Only Starlink Fleet Program Built Exclusively for Trucking

Fleets now have access to exclusive volume pricing on Starlink to keep drivers connected wherever they operate across the United States and Canada.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, in partnering with DSI Systems and Pacific Dataport Inc., the authorized Starlink Reseller, EpicVue announced the launch of a Starlink connectivity program designed specifically for fleets and professional drivers. As the leading provider of in-cab entertainment and connectivity solutions for the trucking industry, EpicVue brings to market the only fleet-focused Starlink offering currently available. The program combines high-speed satellite connectivity, rugged in-motion hardware engineered for demanding trucking environments, and centralized fleet management into a single, purpose-built solution designed for life on the road.Designed for enterprise carriers and growing fleets alike, EpicVue and DSI’s program provides reliable, high-speed satellite connectivity across the United States and Canada eliminating coverage gaps that traditional cellular networks cannot reach.“Fleet connectivity should never be a liability,” said Kyle Hales, VP of Sales and Partner at EpicVue. “EpicVue is proud to introduce the market’s first fleet-based Starlink trucking program, purpose-built for enterprise deployment. For under $100 per month, fleets gain uninterrupted coverage, enhanced driver quality of life, and enterprise-grade intelligence through an exclusive volume program unavailable anywhere else.”EpicVue’s Starlink fleet program provides:● 99.9% uptime across the United States and Canada● Elimination of “Black Hole” zones on rural highways and mountain passes● Continuous, high-speed roaming without service drops● 2026-ready satellite technology for seamless cross-border transitBenefits for DriversThe program is designed to keep drivers safe, connected, and engaged:● Always-On Safety: Emergency services and tele-health access even in areas without cell coverage● HD Video Everywhere: Crystal-clear video calls and real-time AI dash cams● Mental Health Matters: “Home Office” speeds for streaming, gaming, and connecting with family during breaksBenefits for FleetsEpicVue gives fleet operators total visibility and control:● Live Tracking: High-precision GPS updates every second● Remote Management: Centralized dashboard for monitoring device health, data usage, and uptime across any fleet size● Simplified Billing: One plan, no roaming charges, no hidden fees, no juggling multiple SIMs or carrier contracts● Lower Total Cost: Reduce expenses by eliminating redundant connection feesIn addition to delivering benefits for drivers and fleets, EpicVue’s hardware is engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of life on the road, including:● Low-profile, high-performance units designed for high-vibration environments and rated IP69K for extreme weather conditions● DC-powered operation that runs directly from truck power, eliminating the need for complex invertersThe EpicVue Starlink fleet program is available for $99 per month for 250 GB, with hardware either purchased upfront or included in a monthly service plan. For more information, visit epicvue.com About EpicVueEpicVue delivers entertainment and connectivity solutions purpose-built for the trucking industry. From in-cab DIRECTV with EpicVue+ to cellular and satellite options, including T-Mobile and Starlink, EpicVue keeps drivers online and engaged wherever they operate. EpicVue’s solutions help fleets enhance driver satisfaction, strengthen communication, and drive recruitment and retention, while supporting safer and more efficient operations on the road.About DSIWith over 40 years in the telecom business supporting vendors, partners, and end-user customers, DSI brings a vast array of experience providing solutions for high level companies such as Starlink, AT&T, and DIRECTV. DSI specializes in sales and operation enablement offering a complete suite of services such as distribution, installations, marketing, support, training, and SAAS, custom tailored to meet the dynamic and exciting landscape for their partners. DSI has teamed up with Pacific Dataport Inc., the authorized Starlink Reseller to launch innovative new LEO service opportunities.

