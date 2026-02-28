Ahead of Trial, Attorney General Bonta Lays Out Case Against Live Nation, Ticketmaster Over Unlawful Use of Anticompetitive Agreements Harming Fans, Venues, and Artists Nationwide

Lawsuit seeks to restore competition for concert ticketing and promotions and secure financial compensation for fans who were overcharged by Live Nation

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement ahead of the start of California’s trial against Live Nation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In 2024, Attorney General Bonta, the U.S. Department of Justice (U.S. DOJ), and a bipartisan coalition of 30 attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, alleging unlawful conduct that has hampered competition for ticketing and promotions of live music concerts. The lawsuit alleges Live Nation’s strong domination over ticketing and concert amphitheater markets has allowed it to engage in a wide variety of anticompetitive behaviors that have harmed artists, their fans, and the venues that support them.

“Live Nation has manipulated the market and made itself untouchable by any competitor — not because it is better, but because it has created a monopoly. This is illegal, plain and simple, and artists, their fans, and the live venues that support them are hurting as a result. In 2024, California, U.S. DOJ, and states across the nation filed a lawsuit calling out these egregious acts, and this week marks the start of our trial to hold Live Nation accountable,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Live Nation harms fans through higher fees and a, frankly, terrible ticketing experience and threatens venues with loss of access to tours and artists if they don’t enter into long and exclusive agreements with the company. Add this all up and what do we get? Bad service, bad experiences, and higher ticket prices, all while Live Nation rakes in the cash. We look forward to proving our case and holding Live Nation accountable.”

BACKGROUND

The 2024 lawsuit alleges Live Nation violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prohibit anticompetitive agreements and monopolization. Monopolization offenses occur when a single firm maintains a monopoly unlawfully, by using its control of the market to exclude rivals and harm competition. In addition, the complaint alleges violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law. In the lawsuit, Attorney General Bonta, U.S. DOJ, and the multistate coalition allege that Live Nation has:

Harmed fans through higher fees. Fans’ ticketing experience — from buying a ticket to showtime — is also worse than it would be if the industry was competitive.

Fans’ ticketing experience — from buying a ticket to showtime — is also worse than it would be if the industry was competitive. Maintained its monopoly in ticketing markets by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer.

by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer. Leveraged its extensive network of major concert amphitheaters to force artists to select Live Nation as their promoter instead of its rivals, harming competition for concert promotions.

The lawsuit asks the court to restore competition in the live entertainment industry by prohibiting Live Nation from engaging in its anticompetitive practices, ordering Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster, and securing financial compensation for California, as well as for fans who were overcharged by Live Nation, leading them to pay more than they would have in a competitive market for tickets.

WHY ANTITRUST MATTERS

Antitrust enforcement is an essential component of a healthy economy. Competitive marketplaces established through antitrust vigilance help consumers by ensuring fair prices for goods and services, an array of products to choose from, quality goods and services, and the steady introduction of innovative new products. As part of the Attorney General’s commitment to enforce antitrust laws, the California Department of Justice has launched an Antitrust Complaint Form for people to report anticompetitive conduct that potentially violates the antitrust laws.