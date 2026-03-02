From Cannes to Chicago: Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground Makes Its Chicago Debut for Women’s History Month

"Let The Games Begin" - Enter the Future Where Men Compete in Beauty Pageants

Acclaimed feminist sci-fi comedy screens March 12 at Logan Theatre, followed by a conversation and audience Q&A

I used to be afraid to call myself a feminist in case it offended someone. Now I’m coming back to the place where I grew up — with a sci-fi film about a whole galaxy where women rule.” — Anna Fishbeyn

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, Cinema Femme and Movement360 co-present the Chicago debut of Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground, the feminist sci-fi comedy directed by and starring filmmaker Anna Fishbeyn.

Following screenings in Los Angeles, New York City, Cannes, and Toronto, and industry presence at the Toronto International Film Festival Market and Marché du Film (Cannes Film Festival market), Galaxy 360 arrives in Chicago for a special event featuring the film, followed by a post-screening conversation and Q&A.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground — Chicago Screening + Conversation/Q&A

WHO: Anna Fishbeyn in conversation with Rebecca Fagerholm + audience Q&A, moderated by Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com

WHEN: Thursday, March 12, 2026 | Red Carpet 6:00 PM | Doors 6:30 PM | Screening 7:00 PM | Afterparty 10 PM

WHERE: Logan Theatre, 2646 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

TICKETS:https://www.thelogantheatre.com/movie/Galaxy_360_A_Womans_Playground

FILM + TRAILER: galaxy360.film/rent

CO-PRESENTED BY: Cinema Femme x Movement360

The Chicago debut will be held at the historic Logan Theatre—a landmark Logan Square cinema where classic film culture meets adventurous, community-driven programming. The evening will include a screening and a discussion on comedy, gender, power, and the making of a future-facing cinematic universe, followed by a futuristic glitter-themed afterparty. Futuristic sparkly attire is warmly encouraged.

ABOUT THE FILM

Set in the year 2195, Galaxy 360 imagines a satirical matriarchy where women rule — and men compete in the outrageous Victor’s Angels Mr. World Beauty Pageant. Blending comedy, romance, and social commentary, the film flips gender expectations for big laughs — and a surprisingly poignant ending.

The film and its creator have been covered by prominent outlets including TheWrap, Entertainment Monthly News, Moviemarker Magazine, HollywoodChicago.com, LA Weekly, FilmDaily, and New York Weekly. HollywoodChicago.com called the film “the best hetero first date movie ever made,” adding, “Anna Fishbeyn illuminates the screen as Illumina!”

Fishbeyn and the Galaxy 360 universe have also appeared across TV shows, podcasts and media platforms including NBC, CBS, CP24, iHeart Radio, School for Startups, and The Whitney WRap (Whitney Reynolds), reaching audiences across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and culture.

A WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH COLLABORATION: CINEMA FEMME x MOVEMENT360

This screening is co-presented with Cinema Femme, whose mission aligns with Movement360’s women-led storytelling ethos. Cinema Femme supports emerging female and gender-expansive filmmakers, and advocates for change both on-screen and behind the lens.

“I’m so excited to collaborate with Cinema Femme. Their vision — supporting emerging female and gender-expansive filmmakers — truly aligns with my mission, and their support means the world to me. We’re building a future through cinema together,” said Anna Fishbeyn.

PORTAL 2195 LAUNCHES ALONGSIDE THE CHICAGO DEBUT

Fishbeyn is also spotlighting Portal 2195, a future-facing podcast exploring culture and language — and how words shape identity, confidence, empathy, and social norms. Episodes begin with “the word of the week” — the most toxic, the most life-affirming, and the sneaky phrases that reshape behavior — before expanding into big conversations about the future.

Listen/follow: Launch link coming soon — follow @annafishbeyn on Instagram for updates.

Press/bookings: contact@movement360tv.com

SPONSORSHIP / BRAND INTEGRATION

Sponsorship and brand integration opportunities are available for the Chicago activation window across live events, podcast placements, and short-form social content.

Inquiries: team@galaxy360.film | contact@movement360tv.com

ABOUT GALAXY 360: A WOMAN’S PLAYGROUND

Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground is a feminist sci-fi comedy set in 2195, where women rule — and men compete for status, validation, and love under the spotlight. A bold gender-flip satire with heart, the film invites audiences to imagine a new world through laughter and empathy.

An early work-in-progress of the project was selected in 2018 for consideration in Sundance’s New Frontier program, which showcases work at the intersection of film, art, and technology.

ABOUT MOVEMENT360

Movement360 is Evolution Media — a future-facing, women-led culture platform building cinematic worlds that don’t end when the credits roll. Led by filmmaker Anna Fishbeyn, Movement360 turns films into living universes powered by community, events, and a bold, futuristic point of view.

ABOUT CINEMA FEMME

Cinema Femme supports emerging female and gender-expansive filmmakers through curated showcases, educational features, and mentorship — while advocating for change on-screen and behind the lens.

PRESS / MEDIA CONTACT:

team@galaxy360.film

contact@movement360tv.com

Media assets/press kit: annafishbeyn.com/Press

Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.