TideBreakers Releases New Drone Footage of Deteriorating Conditions for Orcas Wikie and Keijo at Marineland Antibes

Keijo trying to get the attention of construction workers at Marineland Antibes. His toys are near their equipment out of his reach. Wikie and Keijo just meters away from construction work at Marineland Antibes Construction sediment appears to pouring into the tank holding killer whales Wikie and Keijo, Marineland Antibes What materials are being put into the water holding Wikie and Keijo?

TideBreakers reveals NEW drone footage of Wikie & Keijo in deteriorating tanks at Marineland Antibes

I'm shocked by the conditions, Wikie and Keijo are in right now. I genuinely fear for their survival. They must be moved immediately.” — Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers

TORONTO, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TideBreakers releases new drone footage, filmed on February 24, 2026, revealing the tank holding captive orcas Wikie and her son Keijo at Marineland Antibes, France, visibly deteriorating with construction workers on site.For over a year, TideBreakers has monitored construction work occurring close to the orcas. The latest footage shows construction dust entering the water of their tank, creating potentially serious health risks to both of the whales. Sediment like this can be fatal for cetaceans. Wikie and Keijo appear to be exposed to contaminated water, with some floating debris, increasing their risk of respiratory disease.Marineland Antibes previously reported that two of their relatives died in the same facility: they reported that Wikie’s son Moana died of septicemia in October 2023, and her brother Inouk died in March 2024 after ingesting metal debris that appeared to fall into the tank.The owners of Marineland Antibes acknowledge that the tank is structurally unsafe. Temporary repairs to the tank are insufficient and potentially dangerous to the orcas. TideBreakers has documented similar tragedies: three dolphins died from what experts believe was a deadly fungal infection, mucormycosis, linked to construction dust entering their small tanks at Gulf World Marine Park in Florida. This incident was widely reported in the press at the time."I’m shocked by the conditions Wikie and Keijo are living in, and it’s heartbreaking to know their survival is at risk. The solution is clear: they must be moved immediately to another facility that is equipped to care for orcas," said Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers.Media reports suggest the orcas could be transferred to a sanctuary in Canada or France. As of 2026 no operational orca sanctuary exists anywhere in the world, and building one could take years, requiring funding, permits and government approvals. But many fear that the orcas cannot survive in their current tanks until such time as a sanctuary has opened."Activists and the public want Wikie and Keijo to live a better life, but in the short term, we strongly believe they must be tranferred from Marineland Antibes. The clock is ticking as the construction work going on near them is a potential risk to their health. We believe that immediate action is needed to move them as soon as possible to another facility that can care for orcas," said Schusterova.Support Wikie and Keijo by contacting the French government HERE to approve their transfer to a safer facility.About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to protecting marine mammals in captivity. Through investigations, education, and policy work, TideBreakers campaigns for stronger animal welfare standards and rescues animals in need, advancing long-term solutions like proper sanctuaries.Media ContactMarketa Schusterova, TideBreakersEmail: marketa@tidebreakers.orgCell: +1 416 827 8617

