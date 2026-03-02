Anna Wilding Democrat Emerges as Top Challenger to Rep. Brad Sherman, Signs Congressional Term Limits and ERA Pledges

Anna Wilding speaking to Democratic Delegates Sherman Oaks photo Louise Barnsley / Splashnews.com

Moderate and progressive Democrat emerges as leading challenger focused on economic stability, accountability, affordability and constitutional equality

I believe in results,” Wilding said. “That means being moderate when balance and fiscal responsibility are needed, and progressive when fundamental rights and fairness are at stake.” — Anna WIlding

L:OS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Wilding, a Democratic candidate for Congress in California’s 32nd District, has emerged as a top challenger to incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman , positioning herself as a moderate Democrat and progressive Democrat focused on accountability, affordability and constitutional equality.Wilding signed the U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge, becoming the first candidate in the CA-32 race to do so. The pledge commits signers to support legislation limiting members of Congress to three House terms and two Senate terms.U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel praised Wilding’s decision.“Anna’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” Blumel said. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”More than 150 members of Congress have signed the pledge nationwide. Public support remains strong, with 87 percent of Americans supporting congressional term limits, according to Pew Research.Wilding said her campaign reflects widespread voter demand for accountability and practical leadership.“I’m running as a Democrat who believes in results,” Wilding said. “That means being moderate when balance and fiscal responsibility are needed, and progressive when fundamental rights and fairness are at stake.”She added that her campaign is focused on serving all constituents, regardless of party affiliation.“I will work with Democrats, independents and Republicans who believe in responsible governance, constitutional principles and economic opportunity,” Wilding said. “This district deserves leadership that puts country and community ahead of party politics.”California’s 32nd District includes communities across Los Angeles County facing housing affordability challenges, wildfire recovery needs and rising costs of living.Wilding, a business founder, filmmaker ,non profit founder and White House correspondent, said her experience outside politics shaped her campaign priorities.“I built a business from scratch,” Wilding said. “I know what it’s like to worry about making rent and watch costs rise faster than income.”“I’m not a trust fund politician,” she added. “I’m someone who worked for everything I have. In Congress, I will fight for housing people can actually afford, support small businesses and strengthen an economy that works for working families.”Wilding also signed the Equal Rights Amendment pledge in 2025 and said she will work to secure full recognition of the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.“The ERA is about constitutional equality,” Wilding said. “Equality under the law cannot be conditional. It must be guaranteed.”Wilding recently spoke at caucus events during the Democratic Convention, where she called for greater accountability and transparency across institutions.“This campaign is about restoring trust,” Wilding said. “Voters across the political spectrum want ethical leadership, transparency and real solutions.”Her campaign emphasizes lowering housing costs, supporting wildfire recovery, strengthening economic opportunity, protecting constitutional rights and advancing clean energy innovation while maintaining economic competitiveness.Political analysts and campaign observers have identified Wilding as one of the top challengers in the race, as voter frustration grows with long-term incumbency and demand increases for generational change.California’s primary election will take place in 2026. Under California’s top-two primary system, the two candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election regardless of party.Wilding said she is focused on earning support across the district.“This campaign is about service,” she said. “It’s about delivering real results for the people of California’s 32nd District.”

