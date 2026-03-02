The Weeks Group Announces JSP Land Auction: 2,782± Acres of Timber, Recreational & Investment Land in South Georgia
Five Farms • 2,782± Total Acres • Offered Divided & As a Whole
These are truly beautiful South Georgia farms.”MOULTRIE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weeks Group is pleased to announce the JSP Land Auction Series, a five-farm portfolio totaling 2,782± acres located in Webster and Marion Counties, Georgia. This significant South Georgia land offering will be sold via online auction March 16–23, 2026, and will be offered divided and as a whole.
“Opportunities of this size and quality don’t come along often. Buyers can bid on individual tracts or assemble a large-scale investment across multiple farms.” — Cameron Morris, Associate Broker & Auctioneer, The Weeks Group
The portfolio features a diverse combination of high-yield pine timberland, premium recreational hunting tracts, and long-term rural investment properties. With extensive internal road networks, established food plots, creek frontage, and strong wildlife habitat, each tract offers unique appeal for timber investors, sportsmen, and buyers seeking quality country land with lasting value. The properties are conveniently located near Preston, Plains, and Richland, Georgia, providing rural privacy while maintaining accessibility. Zoned Agricultural throughout, the farms also offer excellent country homesite potential across multiple tracts. High-quality pine genetics span much of the acreage, positioning the portfolio as a strong long-term timber investment opportunity. Combined with recreational enhancements and natural features, the JSP Land Auction Series represents one of the most significant multi-tract land offerings in this region of South Georgia in recent years.
Online Auction Schedule (All Bidding Ends at 2:00 PM Eastern):
Simpson Tract – March 16, 2026
Minick Tract – March 17, 2026
Cole Tract – March 18, 2026
Jefferson Tract – March 19, 2026
King Tract – March 23, 2026
Auction Series Highlights:
• Five Premier Farms Totaling 2,782± Acres
• Offered in Multiple Tracts & As a Whole
• High-Yield Pine Genetics Across the Portfolio
• Large-Scale Timber Investment Opportunities
• Premium Recreational & Hunting Properties
• Creek Frontage on Multiple Tracts
• Extensive Internal Road Networks
• Established Food Plots & Secluded Hunting Areas
• Excellent Country Homesite Potential
• Zoned AG Throughout
• Convenient Access Near Preston, Plains & Richland
Bidding will take place exclusively online. Buyers may pursue individual tracts or compete for the portfolio as a whole. Complete tract maps, due diligence materials, and registration details are available at TheWeeksGroup.com.
For additional information or to schedule a property tour, contact:
Cameron Morris
Associate Broker & Auctioneer
The Weeks Group
229-881-7643
Cameron@BidWeeks.com
About The Weeks Group
The Weeks Group is a full-service real estate and auction company based in South Georgia, specializing in farms, timberland, recreational property, and large-scale land portfolios across the Southeast.
