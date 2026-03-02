The Weeks Group Announces JSP Land Auction: 2,782± Acres of Timber, Recreational & Investment Land in South Georgia

The Simpson Tract - 310 Acres The Cole Tract - 559 Acres The King Tract

MOULTRIE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weeks Group is pleased to announce the JSP Land Auction Series, a five-farm portfolio totaling 2,782± acres located in Webster and Marion Counties, Georgia. This significant South Georgia land offering will be sold via online auction March 16–23, 2026, and will be offered divided and as a whole.“Opportunities of this size and quality don’t come along often. Buyers can bid on individual tracts or assemble a large-scale investment across multiple farms.” — Cameron Morris, Associate Broker & Auctioneer, The Weeks GroupThe portfolio features a diverse combination of high-yield pine timberland, premium recreational hunting tracts, and long-term rural investment properties. With extensive internal road networks, established food plots, creek frontage, and strong wildlife habitat, each tract offers unique appeal for timber investors, sportsmen, and buyers seeking quality country land with lasting value. The properties are conveniently located near Preston, Plains, and Richland, Georgia, providing rural privacy while maintaining accessibility. Zoned Agricultural throughout, the farms also offer excellent country homesite potential across multiple tracts. High-quality pine genetics span much of the acreage, positioning the portfolio as a strong long-term timber investment opportunity. Combined with recreational enhancements and natural features, the JSP Land Auction Series represents one of the most significant multi-tract land offerings in this region of South Georgia in recent years.Online Auction Schedule (All Bidding Ends at 2:00 PM Eastern):Simpson Tract – March 16, 2026Minick Tract – March 17, 2026Cole Tract – March 18, 2026Jefferson Tract – March 19, 2026King Tract – March 23, 2026Auction Series Highlights:• Five Premier Farms Totaling 2,782± Acres• Offered in Multiple Tracts & As a Whole• High-Yield Pine Genetics Across the Portfolio• Large-Scale Timber Investment Opportunities• Premium Recreational & Hunting Properties• Creek Frontage on Multiple Tracts• Extensive Internal Road Networks• Established Food Plots & Secluded Hunting Areas• Excellent Country Homesite Potential• Zoned AG Throughout• Convenient Access Near Preston, Plains & RichlandBidding will take place exclusively online. Buyers may pursue individual tracts or compete for the portfolio as a whole. Complete tract maps, due diligence materials, and registration details are available at TheWeeksGroup.com.For additional information or to schedule a property tour, contact:Cameron MorrisAssociate Broker & AuctioneerThe Weeks Group229-881-7643Cameron@BidWeeks.comAbout The Weeks GroupThe Weeks Group is a full-service real estate and auction company based in South Georgia, specializing in farms, timberland, recreational property, and large-scale land portfolios across the Southeast.

