United Global Technologies Expands Executive Leadership with Addition of Jeremy Nunn as Partner

Advancing UGT’s long-term growth strategy through expanded leadership, broader market engagement, and enhanced service execution nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Global Technologies is pleased to announce that Jeremy Nunn has joined UGT as Partner, leading the firm’s expanding Commercial Practice.Jeremy brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience delivering transformational workforce solutions across global markets. Over the course of his career, he has generated more than $300M in portfolio revenue and led large-scale MSP, RPO, and SOW programs across STEM, Professional Services, and Healthcare sectors. He is widely recognized for building and scaling complex global accounts, driving operational excellence, and strengthening C-suite partnerships that produce measurable business outcomes.Prior to joining UGT, Jeremy served in senior executive roles where he supported and expanded key strategic global accounts, led international expansion initiatives across EMEA and APAC, optimized supplier ecosystems, and implemented technology-driven workforce innovations that improved both client experience and profitability.As Partner at UGT, Jeremy will spearhead the strategic growth of the firm’s Commercial Practice, leveraging UGT’s strong federal foundation while accelerating expansion into private sector markets. His mandate includes scaling enterprise partnerships, driving disciplined revenue growth, strengthening delivery infrastructure, and positioning UGT as a premier workforce solutions provider in the commercial sector.Jeremy’s appointment represents a significant milestone in UGT’s continued evolution and long-term growth strategy. His leadership, growth expertise, and global perspective will play a critical role in expanding UGT’s market presence and delivering sustained value to clients and partners alike.Please join us in welcoming Jeremy to the UGT executive leadership team.

