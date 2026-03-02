A is for Augustus and America Announces the '50+1 Capitals Tour'

An Unprecedented 60-Day Marathon Expedition to Every State Capital

GENEVA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the A is for Augustus and America Presidential campaign officially launched the 50+1 Capitals Tour, an intense campaign trek designed to prove that the President represents everyone—not just those in battleground states.Over the next two months, Unaffiliated Candidate Augustus (Schoen-René) will visit all 50 state capitals, beginning with a stop (the +1) in the District of Columbia. The tour begins where the work happens: The U.S. Capitol on Sunday, March 15th at 4:00 PM."The people running this country think they know America because they’ve seen it on Reality TV, biased media coverage or talked about it at a $1000 a plate black-tie dinner, “ said Augustus. “They’re wrong. You don’t lead from inside a cliquish and exclusive gold plated office; you lead from the ground and the doorstep. We’re at the Capitol today to deliver a message: the era of governing by out of touch bureaucrats is over. We’re bringing control of the government back to the people, because we all ought to remember that politicians are the people’s representatives and not their masters.""The D.C. stop will feature a brief address, followed by an “Idea Exchange" where Augustus will remain on-site to speak directly with attendees about the unique needs of their communities. Augustus will spend the rest of the day and night in the city, listening to whomever he meets before heading to the next capital, Richmond, VA the following morning. See you on the steps!The next 5 capitals where Augustus will be at 4:00 pm (barring strange unforeseen circumstances): March 16, 2026 - Richmond, VA March 17, 2026 - Raleigh, NC March 18, 2026 - Columbia, SC March 19, 2026 - Atlanta, GA March 20, 2026 - Tallahassee, FLAbout A is for Augustus and America A is for Augustus and America is the campaign committee dedicated to electing the nation’s first Unaffiliated President, focusing on unity, authenticity, and breaking the two-party deadlock.

