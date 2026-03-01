VA celebrates March and National Nutrition Month

Discover the power of nutrition for your Whole Health

March’s National Nutrition Month offers us a chance to rethink old habits and begin with new, healthy changes that focus on our Whole Health. This year’s theme is “Discover the Power of Nutrition,” which helps us learn and discover how food and beverage choices can help power your day.

With the help of a VA dietitian nutritionist, Veterans can learn to build healthy habits to help feel great now and in the future. VA’s Nutrition and Food Services’ mission is to care for Veterans with complete, evidence-based, nutrition care.

VA facilities across the country offer Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) programs which teach Veterans and their support persons about food, nutrition and how to prepare and store balanced, healthy dishes. Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and a “plus one” if desired (this can be a partner, family member, caretaker or anyone involved in helping you purchase and prepare food). Find more recipes and videos to enjoy.

Enjoy this month’s featured recipe: Berry-Vanilla Overnight Oats. To find more recipes, videos, podcasts and other resources, visit VA Nutrition and Food Services.

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program can boost confidence and ability to achieve your personal health goals. Keeping a healthy weight can help you feel good and have energy to do what you love.

Download the MOVE! Coach app to engage with learning activities, watch videos and track your food, activity and weight. Read Veteran MOVE! Stories: The Power of Change to be inspired and motivated for your health journey.

Make healthy choices at the Veterans Canteen Service

Veterans Canteen Service supports the well-being of Veterans, caregivers, family members and employees through cafeterias, coffee shops and retail stores—offering a variety of food and beverage choices in a comfortable setting. To see what else is in store this month, visit: Food Courts – Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) (va.gov) or in person at your VA facility.

National Nutrition Month gives us all a chance to use the connecting power of food to develop healthful eating and physical activity habits. If you’re looking to begin or continue your own path to wellness, know that you’re not alone. From nutrition counseling, fitness programs and community wellness events, VA offers a variety of support tools. Reach out, get connected and take that next step toward a healthier, happier you.