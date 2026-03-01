Guardian Jet Strengthens Commitment to APAC with Appointment of Anantha Krishna, Sales Director-Asia

Singapore-based Anantha Krishna is appointed Sales Director-Asia for Guardian Jet, the world's largest aircraft brokerage and consulting firm

APAC is an important and active market for private jet sales and acquisitions. Anantha Krishna’s experience across the region strengthens our ability to support clients operating internationally.” — Gabriel Bastos, Managing Partner and Head of Global Sales, Guardian Jet

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private aviation activity in the Asia-Pacific region continues to expand as multinational enterprises and high-net-worth individuals seek greater flexibility, long-range connectivity and control over complex travel needs. Asia-Pacific remains one of the fastest-growing business aviation regions globally, with fleet growth in several markets outpacing the global average.In response to rising demand for advisory support across the region, Guardian Jet (guardianjet.com) has appointed Anantha Krishna as sales director, Asia, to establish dedicated regional leadership for private aviation consulting and brokerage services for multinational enterprises, family offices, and aircraft owners across Asia-Pacific.APAC remains an important and active market for private jet sales and acquisitions,” said Gabriel Bastos , managing partner and head of global sales at Guardian Jet. “Transactions here are rarely simple. They cross borders, jurisdictions and regulatory systems, and Anantha Krishna’s experience across the region strengthens our ability to support clients operating internationally. Beyond aviation, his success representing Singapore as an international cricket player reflects the perseverance and competitive mindset this industry requires.”Demand for private aviation in Asia-Pacific is being driven by multinational enterprises requiring supplemental lift across the region, a growing number of younger high-net-worth buyers and aircraft owners reassessing long-term ownership strategies. Anantha Krishna pointed to those trends: “Asia-Pacific is a dynamic market with strong growth in business aviation and increasing regulatory stability. That combination makes this the right moment to apply Guardian Jet’s market intelligence and advisory approach to help clients make confident ownership decisions.”While charter services continue to expand, many Asia-Pacific clients are moving toward full aircraft ownership to gain greater operational flexibility in markets with limited infrastructure and variable access. Recent fleet data show growth led by markets such as India, Australia and Southeast Asia, offsetting slower activity elsewhere in the region.Guardian Jet’s Asia-Pacific activity builds on a long-standing global advisory practice spanning six continents. The firm supports aircraft sales, acquisitions and consulting mandates worldwide for a client base that includes family offices, corporate flight departments, aircraft owners and aircraft management companies. Prior to establishing a permanent Asia-based leadership role, Guardian Jet advised on dozens of buy-side and sell-side assignments involving Asia-based clients over several years, contributing to more than $2 billion in annual aircraft transaction volume globally.As part of its advisory services, Guardian Jet supports fleet planning and ownership strategies using its Vault data platform, which aggregates historical transaction data, pricing intelligence and market benchmarks to inform aircraft selection, acquisition timing and long-term fleet decisions.About Anantha KrishnaAs sales director, Asia, Krishna supports Guardian Jet clients across the Asia-Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Based in Singapore, he works closely with the firm’s global sales, consulting and technical teams on international fixed-wing and rotorcraft sales and acquisitions.Krishna brings nearly 10 years of international aviation sales experience and has completed more than $200 million in private jet and helicopter transactions across Asia and the Middle East. His background includes managing transactions involving aircraft original equipment manufacturers, operators, financiers and service providers, as well as coordinating regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.Before joining Guardian Jet, Krishna held senior sales leadership roles at two aircraft brokerage firms where he led multi-country sales initiatives, expanded regional market presence and managed complex transactions on behalf of private and corporate clients, supporting the transaction lifecycle from initial analysis and aircraft selection through contracting and delivery. He also developed and launched the Pioneer Jet Program, an advisory service designed to guide first-time buyers through cost analysis, aircraft selection and ownership planning.Krishna earned an MBA in aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, graduating magna cum laude and cum laude, respectively. He is fluent in English, conversational in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Bahasa Indonesia, and currently learning Mandarin and Arabic.Outside aviation, Krishna represented Singapore in international cricket for 17 years, beginning in his midteens. This experience remains a meaningful part of his professional background and a natural point of connection with clients across Asia and Oceania.For more information about Guardian Jet and its aircraft brokerage and consulting services, visit guardianjet.com.About Guardian JetGuardian Jet is a global aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics firm specializing in turboprop and business jet transactions. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, USA, the firm advises clients worldwide on aircraft sales, acquisitions, appraisals and fleet planning. Guardian Jet serves family offices, multinational enterprises, corporate flight departments, aircraft owners and aircraft management companies, providing independent, data-driven guidance throughout the transaction lifecycle. The firm supports aircraft transactions across six continents and manages more than $2 billion in aircraft transactions annually. Every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault platform, an aviation asset management and market intelligence portal that aggregates historical transaction data, pricing intelligence and benchmarking tools to support informed ownership and fleet decisions. Learn more at guardianjet.com.

