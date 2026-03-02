Verified Remediation Launches Free Nationwide Directory of Verified Mold Professionals

Verified Remediation connects homeowners with licensed, insured, and rated mold professionals across all 50 states.

New platform checks every contractor's license through state databases and ranks providers by verification level.

Most homeowners who find mold have no reliable way to tell which contractors are actually licensed. Credential verification should be the starting point, not an afterthought.” — Katie Denoto, Co-Founder, Verified Remediation

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verified Remediation has launched a free nationwide directory connecting homeowners with licensed, insured, and rated mold remediation professionals. The platform covers all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with over 19,600 verified providers at launch.Unlike traditional contractor directories, where providers pay to be listed, Verified Remediation builds its directory from state license databases first. Every provider's credentials are checked daily against government records, and only contractors with a confirmed state license appear in search results. The platform was built to address a common problem homeowners face when discovering mold in their property: no reliable way to verify whether a contractor is actually licensed and qualified before hiring them.The mold remediation industry presents unique challenges for homeowners. Licensing requirements vary by state, with some states requiring separate licenses for mold assessment and mold remediation. Price quotes for similar work can vary by thousands of dollars, and homeowners often have no way to evaluate whether a contractor's pricing is fair without understanding their credentials first. Verified Remediation was created to give homeowners a clear starting point by making verified credentials visible and comparable before any contact is made.Verified Remediation ranks every provider using a three-tier trust system based on their verification level. Tier A providers are Licensed, Insured, and Rated, with a confirmed state license, verified liability insurance, and a track record of 4.0+ stars with at least 5 reviews. Tier B providers are Licensed and Insured, with a confirmed license and verified insurance, but without sufficient reviews for a top rating. Tier C providers are Licensed, holding a confirmed state license that meets the baseline requirement for appearing in the directory. Providers who cannot be verified are excluded from the directory entirely.Homeowners can search by ZIP code, compare providers side by side, and see each contractor's license status, insurance verification, and customer ratings before making contact. When a homeowner submits a request, the platform connects them with up to three of the most qualified and relevant providers in their area — not a flood of calls from every contractor who paid to be listed.The directory currently includes mold remediation professionals who specialize in a range of residential services, including attic mold remediation, basement mold remediation, crawl space mold remediation, and bathroom mold remediation. Each provider listing shows the specific services offered, service areas by city and state, and the contractor's current verification status.In addition to the provider directory, the site offers a Community Feedback section on each provider profile that aggregates review data into a Review Strength score, rating each contractor on a 0 to 100 scale based on review volume, rating quality, and how they compare to other providers in their local market. The platform also provides free resources, including a mold remediation cost calculator that helps homeowners estimate project costs based on location and severity, guides on mold identification and testing, and information to help homeowners decide between professional remediation and DIY approaches. All resources are available at no cost and require no account to access.Verified Remediation is a free mold professional directory that verifies contractor credentials directly through state license databases. The platform serves homeowners across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with over 19,600 verified providers. For more information, visit verifiedremediation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.