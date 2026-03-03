'American Braveheart' Short Film to Premiere for America250 Event on March 14 in Greensboro

LUSO the Series Poster

“American Braveheart” Short Film will Premiere at an America250 Event on March 14 in Greensboro to honor Peter Francisco - the Giant of the American Revolution.

Francisco’s story has been described as the American Braveheart story. Francisco and Wallace were unusually tall, swung a huge sword, and fought for freedom from the King of England.” — Travis Bowman

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUSO the Series , LLC will premiere a new short film about Revolutionary War hero Peter Francisco during the March 14 Peter Francisco 250th Commemoration Ceremony hosted by the City of Greensboro at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.The event is part of the 250th anniversary observance of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and honors Francisco, widely known as the “ Giant of the Revolution ” for his extraordinary battlefield heroics during the Southern Campaign. Guest speakers include Governor Stein, Senator Budd, Portuguese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Senator McDougle, Chief Justice Newby, Greensboro's City Manager Davis and Mayor Abuzuaiter.“Francisco’s story has been described as the “American Braveheart story”, says Travis Bowman, descendant of Peter Francisco and co-producer of the film. “Francisco and Wallace were unusually tall, swung a huge sword, and fought for freedom from the King of England. Peter's courage at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse helped secure his legacy as one of the most legendary soldiers of the American Revolution.”The short film stars Brian Patrick Wade as Peter Francisco. Wade also serves as co-producer and will attend the March 14 ceremony to greet fans and sign autographs following the program. He is widely recognized for his roles in The Big Bang Theory, The Guardian, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.The film offers a cinematic preview of the upcoming 9-episode miniseries LUSO, which aims to bring Francisco’s powerful and largely untold story to national and international audiences. Organizers expect the premiere to be a highlight of the ceremony, drawing history enthusiasts, descendants, civic leaders, and members of the public to the very grounds where Francisco once fought.Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. Event details and registration are available at PF250.com.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information about LUSO the Series, please contact Travis Bowman at travis@travisbowman.com or 704.728.5800.

