SNO Sites Powers a New Wave of Community News Publishers Across the United States

SNO Sites

As local news gaps grow, new community outlets are turning to SNO for modern publishing tools and support.

HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As local newsrooms continue to shrink or close nationwide, a new generation of community-focused news outlets is emerging to meet the need for trusted local reporting. SNO Sites , the largest provider of online publishing solutions for scholastic and collegiate journalism programs and a growing platform for community news organizations, today announced several recently launched or newly powered community publishers now using its platform to serve readers with essential hometown coverage.The newest SNO-powered community publishers include:Eden Prairie Local News ( www.eplocalnews.org ), a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom serving Eden Prairie, Minnesota with coverage of local news, events, schools, business, and civic life.Ames Voice ( www.amesvoice.com ), an independent digital newsroom providing coverage of local government, community happenings, and stories that matter in the Ames, Iowa area.Park Bugle ( www.parkbugle.org ), a community news source covering neighborhood updates, business news, school stories, and perspectives throughout St. Paul, Minnesota.The Eudora Times ( www.eudoratimes.com ), an award-winning online newspaper serving Eudora, Kansas through a university-community partnership featuring reporting by students from the University of Kansas.Louisiana Community News ( www.louisianacommunitynews.org ), a collaborative statewide newsroom supported by university partners across Louisiana with a focus on local reporting and student journalism.“These publishers represent communities stepping up to fill gaps in local coverage,” said Tom Hutchinson, co-founder of SNO Sites. “Our role is to provide reliable publishing tools, modern design, and responsive technical support so news teams can focus on reporting and community impact rather than technology.”The organizations reflect a range of models, including nonprofit newsrooms, neighborhood publications, university partnerships, and student-driven initiatives. Together they demonstrate how local voices can thrive online with the right infrastructure and support.Local journalism keeps residents informed about government decisions, schools, business developments, and community life. It strengthens civic engagement, fosters accountability, and builds trust among neighbors. SNO Sites provides a hosted, web-based publishing platform with easy-to-manage editorial tools, professional design, reliable hosting, and dedicated customer support for organizations of all sizes.Community groups, nonprofits, schools, and civic organizations interested in launching a local news site can learn more at www.snosites.com About SNO SitesFounded in 2008, SNO Sites is the largest provider of online and mobile publishing solutions for scholastic and collegiate journalism programs. The company also supports community news organizations with fully managed WordPress hosting, editorial workflow tools, user account management, training resources, and responsive technical support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.