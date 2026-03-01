AMERICAN MUSLIM & MULTIFAITH WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL (AMMWEC) Statement on the Austin, Texas Terror-Linked Shooting

Austin, TX, The Shooting Site

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) grieves the devastating mass shooting in Austin, Texas, that claimed the lives of innocent Americans and left others wounded in what federal authorities are now investigating as a potential act of terrorism.We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the survivors who are healing from physical and emotional wounds, and to all communities across America shaken by this senseless violence.AMMWEC strongly condemns all violent extremism and terrorism in every form, whether domestic or international. We reject any attempt to exploit faith, nationality, or community identity to justify violence or hate.In the wake of this attack, we call upon the U.S. government and law enforcement to raise the national threat level and mobilize all necessary resources to identify and dismantle any sleeper cells or terror networks that pose a threat to the United States.There is credible reason to remain vigilant against extremists associated with violent ideologies, including groups inspired by or aligned with Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Muslim Brotherhood; whose transnational agendas have shown a pattern of support for violence and destabilization.AMMWEC affirms that protecting the American homeland from outside and within threats requires a balanced approach, one that strengthens security and counterterrorism capabilities while upholding civil liberties, combating hate against minority communities, and uniting all Americans around values of freedom, peace, and mutual respect.We call on the American public to stand together in solidarity with victims of terror, to reject fear and division, and to honor the memory of those lost by continuing to build a resilient, inclusive, and secure nation.– AMMWEC National Leadership

