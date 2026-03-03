Bowhead Launches Nano Travel Chair, Redefining Independent Mobility for Travel and Everyday Accessibility

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowhead Design Corporation, a leader in innovative mobility solutions, today announced the availability of the Bowhead Nano ™ Travel Chair, a compact, lightweight personal mobility chair designed to support independence across air travel, ground transportation, and everyday environments where accessibility is limited.The Nano was purpose-built to address one of the most challenging aspects of mobility: navigating tight, non-accessible spaces and transitions with confidence and dignity. Designed for use during airplane boarding and deplaning, on coach-style buses and shuttles, RV’s, and in small bathrooms or hotel showers, Nano gives users greater control over how they move—without relying on airline-provided aisle chairs or additional assistance.“When we first started the Nano project, it was all about fitting down an airplane aisle” states Christian Bagg, Founder & CTO, Bowhead Design Corporation. “Then getting to use it in showers, through skinny doors, to inaccessible patios, and hotel rooms, we realized that we had bridged the gap between accessibility and exclusion.”Weighing just 9.5 lbs (4.4 kg), the Nano folds down small enough to stay close at hand during travel and can be easily carried or stowed. Omni-directional front casters allow for smooth maneuvering in narrow spaces, while adjustable wheel positions enable added stability or a lower transfer height depending on the environment.The Nano is also built for wet environments. Water-safe, fast-drying materials allow it to be used as a shower chair or on pool decks, extending its usefulness beyond travel and into everyday situations where traditional accessibility solutions may not be available.“I really think this little chair is capable of making a massive difference. The independence unlocked on air travel is undeniable” says Martyn Ashton, legendary trials rider and mountain bike enthusiast, and founder of Rideable Now. “I think time is going to reveal some other amazing and probably game changing use cases. Bowhead continues its incredible leadership in removing barriers to accessibility.”

