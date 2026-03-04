George Law Expands High-Stakes Criminal Defense and Civil Litigation Services Nationwide

Attorney Derrick George and Maggie George of George Law, a muti-state law firm serving clients across Florida and Michigan. Attorneys Derrick and Maggie George, founders of George Law, a litigation-focused law firm serving clients in Florida and Michigan. Derrick George from George Law Downtown

George Law announces continued expansion of its criminal defense and civil litigation practice, serving clients in Florida, Michigan, and beyond.

George Law’s expansion reflects a commitment to delivering high-level litigation and defense services with the sophistication, strategy, and responsiveness today’s clients expect.” — Derrick George, Founder and Managing Attorney, George Law

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Law, a litigation-focused law firm known for handling complex and high-stakes matters, continues its strategic expansion across Florida, strengthening its presence in Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

Founded by attorney Derrick George, George Law represents individuals, executives, and businesses in matters involving civil litigation, criminal defense, and disputes where reputation, liberty, and significant financial exposure are at stake. The firm’s Florida expansion reflects growing demand for experienced trial counsel capable of navigating high-pressure legal situations with discretion and precision.

“Clients often come to us when the stakes are high and the margin for error is slim,” said Derrick George, founder of George Law. “Our Florida presence allows us to respond quickly and effectively in matters that require immediate legal strategy and courtroom readiness.”

George Law’s Florida operations are designed to serve clients statewide while maintaining the firm’s litigation-first approach. The firm routinely handles matters involving complex fact patterns, parallel proceedings, and cases requiring coordination across jurisdictions.

In addition to its Florida offices, George Law maintains a strong Midwest presence, allowing the firm to represent clients with multi-state legal needs. The firm emphasizes strategic case assessment, early positioning, and aggressive advocacy tailored to each client’s objectives.

George Law’s expansion aligns with its broader commitment to providing sophisticated legal representation while maintaining a client-centered approach focused on results, transparency, and trust.

For more information about George Law and its legal services, visit https://www.georgelaw.com.

