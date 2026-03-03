Author Elena Pavlova Joins Ruadán Books with Eco-Thriller Horror Novella

Elena Pavlova - Photo credit: Dariya Ivantsova. Ruadán Books

Ruadán Books has signed a deal with author Elena Pavlova, via the Human Library, to publish her eco-thriller horror novella, Infection Points.

Thank you [Ruadán Books] for picking up my story and believing in my urban predators, and putting Bulgaria on the world SF map!” — Elena Pavlova, Author

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it has signed a deal with author Elena Pavlova, via Kalin M. Nenov with the Human Library, to publish her eco-thriller horror novella, Infection Points.“I’m absolutely thrilled, not only because my dreams are one step closer to becoming true, but also because this happens through a story I love deeply and sincerely,” Elena said of her signing. “Thank you for picking it up and believing in my urban predators, and putting Bulgaria on the world SF map.”Set in the post-socialist decay of a small Eastern European town, Infection Points follows an ecologist embedded in an international conservation effort to protect and study “urban predators”—creatures colloquially known as vampires, whose existence is now backed by biological fieldwork and psychophysiological data. In the face of a species-collapsing outbreak, when lines between observer and observed blur, so do the definitions of man and monster.“One of the delights we take in our open calls is finding talent from around the world,” says Ruadán CEO R. B. Wood. “Working with Elena and her Bulgarian agency was a joy, and I think you will see the excitement and talent in this novella we are proud to bring to print.”Infection Points is tentatively scheduled for release in Fall 2026.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter: Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Elena PavlovaElena Pavlova lives in Montana, Bulgaria, and is the author of numerous short stories, novels, fiction collections, and game books. Her short stories have appeared in various Bulgarian publications, winning awards from national competitions, while two of her novels have received prestigious awards: Bulgaria’s National Konstantin Konstantinov Award (2019) went to „Камен и пиратите от 5г“ (Kamen and the Pirates from 5-B) and the ESFS's Best Work for Children Award (2021) went to „Коледари срещу хали“ (Christmas Carolers vs Hallus Beasts). She is also an accomplished translator and has translated into Bulgarian authors as diverse as Robert Howard, Robert R. McCammon, and Peter Watts. Her short stories have appeared in Samovar, Asimov’s Science Fiction, and Night Shades, among others. In 2021, she was awarded the SLF's Diverse Worlds Grant.

