Tony Jeton Selimi’s 'Climb Greater Heights' Named March 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes

“Climb Greater Heights” by Tony Jeton Selimi

CT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Climb Greater Heights”, a nonfiction book by Tony Jeton Selimi, has been officially selected as Book of the Month for March 2026 by OnlineBookClub . The book reveals a proven blueprint for personal reinvention and business mastery.“Climb Greater Heights” is praised for helping entrepreneurs navigate business with clarity, turn adversity into purpose and profit, build unstoppable momentum through a proven system, and align success with core values for lasting impact. It is the 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner in the category of Leadership, solidifying its impact as a transformative guide for modern business builders.“Climb Greater Heights is more than just a book; it’s a relentless force for accelerated growth and the catalyst every entrepreneur, CEO, and business needs to foster a culture of change and excellence and purposefully magnify their impact.” ~ Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, star of “The Secret”The Online Book Club Book of the Month recognition positions “Climb Greater Heights” among a select group of distinguished titles celebrated for their quality, significance, and audience appeal, with featured promotion across multiple platforms and social media channels.About the BookTitle: Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of SignificanceAuthor: Tony Jeton SelimiGenre: NonfictionPublication Date: June 30, 2025Formats Available: eBook, Audiobook, Paperback, HardcoverISBN: 979-8765261354About the AuthorTony Jeton Selimi is a seven-time international bestselling author, TEDx speaker, acclaimed filmmaker, and globally recognized life strategist and business coach specializing in human behavior—dubbed by some as the “Dior of personal and professional development.” Born with crooked legs in Gostivar, North Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi survived abuse, bullying, and the atrocities of civil war. At age 20, having narrowly escaped conflict, he arrived homeless in London—alone, with no safety net. Determined to rewrite his destiny, Tony worked multiple jobs to fund his education, support his family, and begin healing deep emotional wounds.Despite the odds, he graduated with honors from University College London, then led multi-billion-pound digital transformation programs across the public and private sectors. Yet, Tony felt a calling bigger than tech—one grounded in purpose and people.Tony’s proprietary frameworks—TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM, Behavioral Change Principles, The Unfakeable CodeFive-Step Method for Authentic Living, Leading and Loving, Values Clarification and Alignment Process, Octagon of Excellence—guide readers through healing, identity reclamation, and powerful performance.Tony has shared his message on the TEDx stage (“Technological Armageddon”—over a million views), at the United Nations, the UK Parliament, Cranfield University, and the London Business Show. With over 1,000 media appearances (BBC, ABC, NBC, Fox, Sky, Hay House), he continues to ignite change at scale. His work seamlessly blends neuroscience, spirituality, behavioral science, and leadership strategy. Learn more at www.tonyselimi.com About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.