Miami Global Spirit Awards and Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards to Swap Event Dates Beginning in 2026

Strategic Change for Las Vegas & Miami to increase Post-show Benefits and Opportunities for Entrants from Around the World

“Our mission is to provide the strongest possible competitive stage—one that helps producers everywhere earn recognition that matters."” — Eddie Rivkin Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) moves to May 4–6; Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA)moves to September 28–30The Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) and the Las Vegas Global SpiritAwards (LVGSA) announced today that the two premier competitions are swapping their annual eventdates beginning in 2026, a strategic move designed to elevate the experience for entrants andamplify the commercial value of both host cities.Under the new schedule, Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) will take place May 4–6, 2026, andMiami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) will take place September 28–30, 2026.The change follows an executive decision to maximize the unique value of each destination whileexpanding the competitive and marketing opportunities available to spirits brands worldwide,enabling brands around the world to compete for highly sought-after accolades in both cities.“This was an executive decision based on what is best for brands big and small around the world,”said Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to provide the strongest possible competitivestage—one that helps producers everywhere earn recognition that matters and compete on a levelplaying field for awards in two of the most influential cities in the world.”In addition to optimizing the timing and on-the-ground experience in each city, the updated datesare expected to increase distribution opportunities and strengthen the post-show benefits offeredexclusively to select winners from both competitions, including expanded visibility and additionalwinner-only advantages that extend beyond the awards.To Enter:LVGSA Entry: www.vegasspiritawards.com/entry MGSA Entry: www.miamispiritawards.com/entry Media & General Contact: admin@lvgwsa.com

