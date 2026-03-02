Miami Global Spirit Awards and Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards to Swap Event Dates Beginning in 2026
Strategic Change for Las Vegas & Miami to increase Post-show Benefits and Opportunities for Entrants from Around the World
moves to September 28–30
The Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) and the Las Vegas Global Spirit
Awards (LVGSA) announced today that the two premier competitions are swapping their annual event
dates beginning in 2026, a strategic move designed to elevate the experience for entrants and
amplify the commercial value of both host cities.
Under the new schedule, Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) will take place May 4–6, 2026, and
Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) will take place September 28–30, 2026.
The change follows an executive decision to maximize the unique value of each destination while
expanding the competitive and marketing opportunities available to spirits brands worldwide,
enabling brands around the world to compete for highly sought-after accolades in both cities.
“This was an executive decision based on what is best for brands big and small around the world,”
said Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to provide the strongest possible competitive
stage—one that helps producers everywhere earn recognition that matters and compete on a level
playing field for awards in two of the most influential cities in the world.”
In addition to optimizing the timing and on-the-ground experience in each city, the updated dates
are expected to increase distribution opportunities and strengthen the post-show benefits offered
exclusively to select winners from both competitions, including expanded visibility and additional
winner-only advantages that extend beyond the awards.
