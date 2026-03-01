Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management Relocates to Expanded State-of-the-Art Facility

New 18,000 SF Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management New Check In Desk for Padda Institute Functional and Efficient Lobby

New Woodson Road location enhances access to comprehensive, hospital-free interventional pain, injury rehabilitation, and metabolic health services

For too long, patients have associated advanced procedures with hospital-level pricing. In many cases, that model is neither necessary nor sustainable.” — Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management today announced its official relocation to 4477 Woodson Road , Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63134. The newly expanded, nearly 18,000-square-foot facility represents a significant investment in patient-centered care, bringing advanced interventional pain management, accident and injury rehabilitation, post-concussion treatment, and metabolic health services under one roof.Chronic pain and injury remain pressing public health concerns. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 20% of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, while motor vehicle crashes alone result in more than 2 million emergency department visits annually. In addition, the CDC reports that traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), including concussions, contribute to approximately 190 deaths per day in the United States, with millions more experiencing non-fatal but life-altering effects each year.The newly designed Padda Institute facility is built to address these realities with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach. Unlike traditional hospital-based models, the Institute performs interventional pain procedures in an advanced outpatient setting—outside of the hospital and ambulatory surgery center environment—often saving patients thousands of dollars in facility fees and related charges.“Delivering interventional care in a specialized outpatient environment allows for both clinical precision and cost transparency,” said Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, Founder and Medical Director of Padda Institute. “For too long, patients have associated advanced procedures with hospital-level pricing. In many cases, that model is neither necessary nor sustainable. By rethinking where and how care is delivered, meaningful savings can be achieved without compromising safety or outcomes.”The Institute’s expanded footprint supports a truly integrated care model. Patients have access to interventional procedures, in-house physical therapy, chiropractic care, and psychological neurobehavioral counseling. This team-based strategy reflects a growing body of evidence suggesting that chronic pain and post-traumatic syndromes are best managed through coordinated, multimodal treatment rather than isolated interventions.Accident and injury rehabilitation is a particular area of expertise. Motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and sports-related trauma frequently lead to persistent musculoskeletal pain and post-concussion symptoms. Research published in journals such as JAMA and The Lancet Neurology has highlighted that up to 15–30% of individuals with mild traumatic brain injury experience prolonged symptoms, including cognitive impairment, mood changes, headaches, and sleep disturbances.To address these complex cases, Padda Institute incorporates advanced therapies including hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), alongside targeted interventional procedures and rehabilitative services. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been studied for its potential to support neurological recovery by enhancing oxygen delivery to injured tissues, while cognitive behavioral therapy remains a well-established intervention for both chronic pain and post-concussion psychological sequelae.The facility also integrates metabolic health evaluation and optimization into pain management plans, recognizing the growing evidence that metabolic dysfunction—including insulin resistance and systemic inflammation—can exacerbate chronic pain and impair recovery. By addressing metabolic factors concurrently, the Institute aims to improve overall functional outcomes and long-term health.The new Woodson Road location was intentionally designed to foster collaboration across specialties, streamline patient flow, and provide a modern, welcoming environment that supports healing. Procedure suites, rehabilitation spaces, and counseling offices operate within a unified care model, reducing fragmentation and improving continuity.As healthcare costs continue to rise nationwide, Padda Institute’s outpatient-based, multidisciplinary model offers a forward-thinking alternative—focused on evidence-based intervention, cost-conscious delivery, and whole-person recovery.Patients seeking comprehensive pain management, accident rehabilitation, post-concussion care, or metabolic health evaluation are now being seen at the new facility.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.painmd.tv or call the St. Louis office directly at 314 481 -5000About The Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain ManagementThe Padda Institute provides advanced interventional pain management, injury rehabilitation, post-concussion treatment, and metabolic health services in a comprehensive outpatient setting. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the Institute is committed to improving function, reducing pain, and helping patients return to productive, healthy lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.