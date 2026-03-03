After 25 years of paranormal research, Steven LaChance releases THE ARCHITECTURE OF SHADOWS

The Architecture of Shadows is available now!

A grounded examination of paranormal encounters and the families who lived them

Behind every reported haunting is a family trying to understand what happened. That human story is where my work has always begun.” — Steven LaChance

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven LaChance , author of the best-selling book THE UNINVITED , announces the release of THE ARCHITECTURE OF SHADOWS , a new book examining the human realities behind paranormal experiences.Known for his work in the field of the unexplained, LaChance draws from years of casework and first hand investigation to explore what happens inside homes where families report extraordinary events. Rather than focusing on spectacle, THE ARCHITECTURE OF SHADOWS centers around the people involved — their questions, their fears, and the lasting impact these experiences can leave behind.The book includes previously unpublished cases and reflections that have never been shared publicly. It also addresses the complexity surrounding paranormal claims, acknowledging that multiple explanations can exist at once. Throughout the work, LaChance maintains a measured, grounded approach that prioritizes lived experience over assumption.THE ARCHITECTURE OF SHADOWS reflects a career built on listening. Families who invited LaChance into their homes over the years form the foundation of the book, and their stories are treated with care and respect.The book is now available through major retailers.For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:Rick Brandtcre8tiveguru@yahoo.com

