ONEZENO Games Launches a ﻿Next-Generation of Competitive Esports Game Center in Franklin, TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONEZENO - The Ultimate Place for Gamers – celebrated its grand opening at 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin, inside Walmart.Developed by the team behind Full Sail University and Create-it Studios , this innovative esports hub drew gamers, families, influencers and local leaders eager to experience the area's newest competitive destination.By launching within a major retail location, ONEZENO Games eliminates traditional barriers, making high-performance gaming accessible to the community. Designed for players ages 15 and older, the venue serves as a premier space for esports competition, streaming and industry focused skill-building.Gamers can enter weekly qualifiers, compete in the Skill Testing Arena and advance through leaderboards to monthly championship finals with real prizes awarded. Structured daily challenges assess reaction time, accuracy, strategy and overall performance, fostering measurable improvement and turning casual play into serious growth."Competitive gaming should be accessible to everyone,” said Andrew Duncan, Senior Director of Outreach at Full Sail University, a sponsor of ONEZENO Games. “With ONEZENO, a space has been created where players of all skill levels can step into their arena, level up their abilities, and connect with a thriving gaming community right here in Franklin.”Beyond competition, ONEZENO Games builds community and creator development through a professional-grade streaming booth for broadcasting, content recording and celebrating wins. Educational workshops, guest speakers and influencer-led training sessions offer mentorship for aspiring gamers and creators. The arena features elite equipment, including MSI Vision ZS workstations, MSI Claw and streaming cube, providing the precision today's competitive players demand.Full Sail University sponsors ONEZENO Games, aligning with its mission to foster and educate the next generation of leaders in the gaming industry.ONEZENO Games positions Franklin as an emerging hub in the expanding esports landscape by combining cutting-edge technology, structured pathways and community programming.For more information about ONEZENO, tournament schedules and upcoming events, visit www.onezenogames.com or stop by 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

