Jeremy Power joins My Barndo Plans as VP of SIP Operations

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Barndo Plans , a national provider of architect-designed barndominium plans and engineered home kits, announces the appointment of Jeremy Power as Vice President of SIP Operations Power brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Bella Custom Homes. Throughout his career, he has specialized in turning complex residential construction challenges into scalable, system-driven building solutions.In prior roles, Power leveraged off-site construction methods to reduce build times by up to 50 percent while improving quality control and operational efficiency. At My Barndo Plans, he will lead the continued development and delivery of the company’s Structural Insulated Panel (SIP) home kits.“SIP construction is one of the most practical solutions available today for homeowners who want efficiency, performance, and predictable build timelines,” said Jeremy Power, Vice President of SIP Operations at My Barndo Plans. “I look forward to refining the systems that help our builders and clients construct high-performing homes faster and more reliably.”My Barndo Plans has built its reputation on architect-designed floor plans and engineered kit systems that simplify the homebuilding process. The company offers SIP, Red Iron steel, and Cold Formed Steel kit options designed to meet regional code requirements across the United States.Power’s leadership will focus on operational discipline, supply chain coordination, continuous system improvement, and scalable processes that support national growth. His experience in off-site building methods aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to deliver smarter, faster, and higher-quality barndominium construction.“We are committed to advancing efficient building systems that make sense for today’s homeowners,” said William Hogsett, CEO at My Barndo Plans. “Jeremy’s background in high-performance residential construction strengthens our ability to deliver reliable SIP home kits nationwide.”My Barndo Plans is a member of the Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) and continues to expand its presence across the U.S., supporting homeowners, builders, and investors seeking modern barndominium solutions backed by engineered systems and practical field experience.

