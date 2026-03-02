Crossover Meats Launches Chef Mareya Collab–High-Protein Chicken & Pork Patties as Next Level Chef Season 5 Premieres

Chef Mareya Superfood Sprinkle Crossover Meats. Blended Smarter. Crossover Chicken & Pork with Superfood Sprinkle

Celebrity chef and holistic nutrition expert teams with Crossover Meats redefine breakfast protein

This collaboration is about meeting people where they actually eat. Partnering with Crossover Meats allowed me to bring functional nutrition into real meat that families already love.” — Chef Mareya Ibrahim-Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats , the company leading the smarter meat category, today announced the launch of Crossover Meats Chicken & Pork Patties with Superfood Sprinkle ™, created in collaboration with Chef Mareya Ibrahim-Jones, known as The Fit Foodie and a current contestant on Next Level Chef Season 5.The new patties bring a new kind of innovation to everyday meat: real meat, made smarter, enhanced with Mareya’s signature Superfood Sprinkle™, a blend of antioxidant-rich spices and adaptogenic ingredients designed to support energy, immunity, focus, and heart health. Each 4-oz patty delivers 20g of protein, just 252 calories, 6g saturated fat, 2mg iron, and 170mg potassium, offering smarter everyday nutrition with no fillers, no soy, no gluten, and no artificial ingredients. The patties are designed for busy households and active lifestyles, cooking easily from frozen while delivering full meat flavor and satisfying texture.“This collaboration is about meeting people where they actually eat,” said Chef Mareya Ibrahim-Jones, chef, holistic nutritionist, and creator of Superfood Sprinkle™. “I’ve spent my career helping people fuel better without sacrificing flavor. Partnering with Crossover Meats allowed me to bring functional nutrition, including antioxidants, adaptogens, and essential minerals, into real meat that families already love. This is everyday food that actually works for your body.”The launch also reflects Crossover Meats’ broader mission to make real meat work harder for everyday consumers.. By combining whole cuts of chicken with pork using its patented process, Crossover delivers higher protein per calorie and about half the environmental impact, while delivering the taste and affordability consumers expect.“Chef Mareya embodies exactly where food culture is headed: performance-driven, flavor-first, and grounded in real ingredients,” said Michelle Adelman, Founder and CEO of Crossover Meats. “This product shows what smarter meat looks like in practice: clean label, great macros, and real culinary credibility. As Mareya competes on Next Level Chef, we’re excited for audiences to discover that the same thinking applies to what they cook at home on a Tuesday night.”The Chicken & Pork Patties with Superfood Sprinkle™ expand Crossover Meats’ growing portfolio of chef-crafted, high-protein products now available at leading grocery retailers nationwide.About Crossover MeatsCrossover Meats is leading the smarter meat category with a patent-protected platform that combines whole cuts of chicken with beef, pork, or lamb to deliver full meat flavor with more protein, better nutrition, and half the environmental impact, at accessible prices. Real meat. Made smarter.About Superfood SprinkleSuperfood Sprinkle is a chef-crafted, organic all-purpose seasoning created to make healthy eating simple, flavorful, and functional. Founded by chef, nutrition expert, author, and media personality Mareya Ibrahim, also known as Chef Mareya, The Fit Foodie, the brand blends globally inspired spices and nutrient-dense superfoods to help elevate everyday meals.

