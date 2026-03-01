Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Warns of Fraudulent Executive Recruiters and Headhunters

Industry Analyst

Executive Recruiters, executives, and companies are being hurt by fraud

Allow me to encourage executives, companies, and industry professionals to stay alert and share awareness of these scams.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan is warning executives and companies about a recent rise in fraudulent executive recruiter activity after personally encountering multiple scams.“I hate getting burned. In recent weeks, I have had several negative experiences dealing with fraudulent executive recruiters, and I want to warn other executives so they don’t get burned,” said Kagan.When a legitimate headhunter contacts an executive, it is natural to feel flattered and interested in learning more about the opportunity. However, in these recent cases, the outreach appeared professional at first, but ultimately proved to be fraudulent.Kagan, a high-profile Industry Analyst with more than 40 years of experience covering wireless, telecom, pay TV, AI, and emerging technologies, regularly receives inquiries from companies and recruiters.“I frequently receive emails from executives at companies interested in becoming clients. Occasionally, I am also contacted by executive recruiters representing well-known brands in wireless, telecom, cable TV, communications technology and related industries,” Kagan explained.In recent weeks, however, Kagan noticed a pattern of suspicious outreach. The emails referenced recognizable companies — many navigating AI transformation — and claimed they were seeking strategic advisory support. The conversations initially appeared legitimate but became increasingly time-consuming and inconsistent.“I know how many companies are working to integrate AI into their systems and operations. This is real. In my columns, speeches, and advisory work, I consistently advise executives and organizations to approach AI in two ways: upgrade internal systems and train employees, and become AI leaders for both business and consumer customers. Bottom line, if they don’t lead, their competitors will,” Kagan said.Ultimately, however, Kagan discovered that too many of these recruiters were not legitimate.“In the end, this flurry of headhunter activity was fake. But how can you tell? One red flag was the use of Gmail accounts instead of corporate email addresses. They provided excuses, and I gave them the benefit of the doubt. That was my mistake. Always pay attention to warning signs,” Kagan said.He has since learned that other executives have also been targeted by similar schemes. One solution is to learn from and strengthen each other.“I met others who were targets just like myself. There are ways to spot fake headhunters. Pay attention to inconsistencies, unprofessional communication, and suspicious email domains,” he said. “When something does not feel right, trust your senses.”Kagan is encouraging executives, companies, and industry professionals to stay alert and share awareness of these scams.“There are tremendous growth opportunities today as AI transforms our world. The question is: who will lead tomorrow? Stay alert, stay informed, and don’t let bad actors distract you from real growth opportunities,” Kagan added.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has covered wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, Internet, pay TV, and emerging technologies, providing analysis on companies, market shifts, regulations, and innovation.He advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams navigating AI transformation in both B2B and B2C markets.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin wrote in Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Media ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan Organizations seeking strategic AI guidance or Industry Analyst Relations support are encouraged to inquire directly via email.

