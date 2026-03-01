Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd. Launches Exclusive 50% Marketing Budget Offer for U.S. Home Services & Healthcare Companies

Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd. launches 50% off marketing budgets for U.S. home services & healthcare businesses to accelerate ROI-driven growth.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN , INDIA, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd., a global digital growth partner headquartered in Jaipur, proudly announces a limited-time 50% discount on marketing budgets for U.S.-based home services and healthcare businesses.Designed specifically for companies operating in competitive American markets, this initiative helps businesses scale faster, generate qualified leads, and maximize ROI — while cutting marketing costs in half.From private medical practices and home healthcare agencies to HVAC companies, plumbing services, roofing contractors, cleaning businesses, and more — Lamentis Software delivers high-performance marketing systems tailored for the U.S. market.Under the leadership of CEO Ashish Masih, the company has built a results-driven team of digital strategists, performance marketers, designers, developers, and automation specialists who understand how to generate consistent, high-quality leads in competitive industries.“The U.S. market is fast, competitive, and performance-focused,” said Ashish Masih, CEO of Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd. “Our mission is simple — deliver predictable growth. With this 50% marketing budget initiative, we’re making elite-level marketing accessible to businesses ready to dominate their local markets.”🚀 What U.S. Clients Receive:High-converting Google & Meta ad campaigns Local SEO built for U.S. search marketsHIPAA-conscious marketing strategies (for healthcare clients)Lead generation funnels & automation systemsConversion-optimized website development and designCall tracking & ROI reporting dashboardsDedicated account managers aligned to U.S. time zonesWhy U.S. Businesses Choose Lamentis Software:✔ Proven ROI-focused strategy✔ Transparent performance reporting✔ Scalable growth systems✔ Dedicated full-stack marketing team✔ Cost efficiency without compromising qualityWith rising ad costs across the United States, this 50% budget support allows businesses to invest smarter, compete stronger, and grow faster.Limited-Time OfferThis exclusive 50% marketing budget initiative is available for a limited number of U.S.-based home services and healthcare businesses ready to scale aggressively in 2026.About Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd.Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd. is a full-service global digital marketing and software solutions company specializing in performance marketing, automation systems, and scalable growth strategies. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company serves clients internationally with a mission to deliver measurable business growth.Media & Partnership Inquiries:Lamentis Software Pvt. Ltd.Jaipur, Rajasthan, IndiaEmail: hey@lamentis.inWebsite: https://www.lamentis.in/ Scale Smarter. Spend Less. Grow Faster.

