Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Restraint & Domestic Assault

CASE#: 26B3000804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Craig Negrin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03-01-2026/0257 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Benjamin Farrington

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 1, 2026, at approximately 0257 hours, the Vermont State Police dispatch reported a Family Fight at Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont.

Upon arrival, an investigation ensued, as a result, Benjamin Farrington (31) was arrested for Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault.

Benjamin Farrington (31) was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and released on Conditions with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged

BAIL: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.