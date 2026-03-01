Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Restraint & Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000804
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Craig Negrin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03-01-2026/0257 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Benjamin Farrington
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 1, 2026, at approximately 0257 hours, the Vermont State Police dispatch reported a Family Fight at Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont.
Upon arrival, an investigation ensued, as a result, Benjamin Farrington (31) was arrested for Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault.
Benjamin Farrington (31) was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and released on Conditions with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
