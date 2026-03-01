Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Restraint & Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Craig Negrin                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03-01-2026/0257 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Benjamin Farrington                                             

AGE:     31         

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 1, 2026, at approximately 0257 hours, the Vermont State Police dispatch reported a Family Fight at Lincoln Street, Pownal, Vermont.

 

Upon arrival, an investigation ensued, as a result, Benjamin Farrington (31) was arrested for Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault.

 

Benjamin Farrington (31) was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and released on Conditions with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

