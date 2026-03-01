Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,998 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for dialogue in the Middle East and condemns international law violations

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses deep concern regarding the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. 

These developments pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, with far-reaching humanitarian, diplomatic and economic consequences.

President Ramaphosa calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Article 51 of the UN Charter provides for self-defence only when a state has been subjected to an armed invasion. Anticipatory self-defence is not permitted under international law and self-defence cannot be based on assumption or anticipation.

Experience has repeatedly demonstrated that there can be no military solution to fundamentally political problems that can and should be resolved diplomatically. Military confrontation has never delivered sustainable peace, nor has it addressed the legitimate grievances that underlie conflict. Long-term peace and stability can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue and a genuine commitment to justice and coexistence.

President Ramaphosa therefore, reiterates his call for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and create space for continued meaningful negotiations. 

"We urge the international community, including multilateral institutions and regional partners, to redouble efforts aimed at promoting mediation and peaceful resolution. As a nation that has emerged from conflict through dialogue and reconciliation, South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative for the shared future of the Middle East and the world" said President Ramaphosa.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for dialogue in the Middle East and condemns international law violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.