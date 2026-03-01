President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for dialogue in the Middle East and condemns international law violations

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses deep concern regarding the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

These developments pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, with far-reaching humanitarian, diplomatic and economic consequences.

President Ramaphosa calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Article 51 of the UN Charter provides for self-defence only when a state has been subjected to an armed invasion. Anticipatory self-defence is not permitted under international law and self-defence cannot be based on assumption or anticipation.

Experience has repeatedly demonstrated that there can be no military solution to fundamentally political problems that can and should be resolved diplomatically. Military confrontation has never delivered sustainable peace, nor has it addressed the legitimate grievances that underlie conflict. Long-term peace and stability can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue and a genuine commitment to justice and coexistence.

President Ramaphosa therefore, reiterates his call for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and create space for continued meaningful negotiations.

"We urge the international community, including multilateral institutions and regional partners, to redouble efforts aimed at promoting mediation and peaceful resolution. As a nation that has emerged from conflict through dialogue and reconciliation, South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative for the shared future of the Middle East and the world" said President Ramaphosa.

