Maritza Perez Releases Christian Memoir 'From Shackles to Freedom'
Maritza Perez, author of From Shackles to Freedom: A Born Again Story, shares a powerful message of healing, grace, and freedom in Christ.
A powerful new memoir exploring faith, healing, and breaking free from fear-based religion.
In this deeply personal account, Perez shares her journey of spiritual awakening, healing, and breaking free from fear-based religion. Through vulnerability and faith, she invites readers into a story of transformation—moving from shame and religious pressure into grace, truth, and freedom in Christ.
“From Shackles to Freedom” speaks directly to women and men who have wrestled with doubt, religious trauma, or feelings of spiritual bondage. Perez offers encouragement, reminding readers that faith was never meant to feel like fear, and that healing is possible.
This memoir blends personal testimony with spiritual reflection, creating a message of hope for those longing to rediscover God through grace rather than guilt.
The book is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon.
