Maritza Perez Releases Christian Memoir 'From Shackles to Freedom'

Maritza Perez, author of From Shackles to Freedom: A Born Again Story, shares a powerful message of healing, grace, and freedom in Christ. Book cover of From Shackles to Freedom: A Born Again Story by Maritza Perez. Maritza Perez, author of From Shackles to Freedom: A Born Again Story.

A powerful new memoir exploring faith, healing, and breaking free from fear-based religion.

I wrote this book for anyone who has ever felt bound by fear in their faith. Freedom in Christ is not about control, it is about grace, healing, and truth.” — Maritza Perez

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maritza Perez announces the official release of her debut Christian memoir, From Shackles to Freedom : A Born Again Story, now available on Amazon.In this deeply personal account, Perez shares her journey of spiritual awakening, healing, and breaking free from fear-based religion. Through vulnerability and faith, she invites readers into a story of transformation—moving from shame and religious pressure into grace, truth, and freedom in Christ.“From Shackles to Freedom” speaks directly to women and men who have wrestled with doubt, religious trauma, or feelings of spiritual bondage. Perez offers encouragement, reminding readers that faith was never meant to feel like fear, and that healing is possible.This memoir blends personal testimony with spiritual reflection, creating a message of hope for those longing to rediscover God through grace rather than guilt.The book is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon.For more information or to purchase, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.