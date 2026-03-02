LastBot Expands AI-Powered Customer Service Platform with WhatsApp and Voice Channels

LastBot adds WhatsApp and Voice to its AI platform, automating customer service across four channels with built-in escalation to live agents.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LastBot, a leading AI-powered omnichannel customer service platform, today announced the addition of two new channels to its platform: WhatsApp and Voice. With this expansion, LastBot now enables businesses to automate customer service across website chat, email, WhatsApp, and voice, all from a single platform.The new channels come equipped with built-in escalation to human agents. When a live agent is available, customers are seamlessly transferred for personal assistance. When agents are offline, LastBot automatically creates a support ticket, ensuring that a team member follows up at the earliest opportunity. No customer inquiry goes unanswered, regardless of the time of day or channel."Customers expect to reach businesses on their preferred channel, whether that's a quick WhatsApp message or a phone call," said Janne Timonen, CEO of LastBot. "With today's launch, we're giving businesses the tools to meet those expectations with AI-first automation without sacrificing the human touch when it matters most."Key Highlights• WhatsApp channel: Automate conversations on the world's most popular messaging platform, serving over two billion users globally.• Voice channel: Handle inbound calls with AI-driven voice automation, reducing wait times and freeing up agent capacity.• Smart escalation: Automatic handoff to live agents when available; automatic ticket creation when they're not.• Four channels, one platform: Website chat, email, WhatsApp, and voice, managed from a single, unified interface.Built for the CPaaS EcosystemLastBot's platform integrates seamlessly with leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, enabling telecom operators and managed service providers to add AI-powered customer service automation on top of their existing communications infrastructure.According to Gartner's July 2025 Magic Quadrant for CPaaS, 95% of global enterprises are expected to leverage CPaaS for customer experience by 2029, and 85% of those will require generative AI-based conversational capabilities — up from just 25% in 2025. As CPaaS providers expand their channel offerings, the need for intelligent, ready-to-deploy conversational AI has become critical.LastBot addresses this need directly. Rather than requiring enterprises to build custom integrations through developer-heavy APIs, LastBot offers a turnkey AI customer service layer that can be bundled into any CPaaS or business communications offering. Its RAG-based AI engine ingests a business's existing knowledge base to deliver accurate, contextual responses across all supported channels — without requiring technical expertise from the end customer."The CPaaS market solves the connectivity problem — making it easy to reach customers on any channel," said Timonen. "LastBot solves the intelligence problem — making every interaction on those channels smarter and more useful. Together, that's a complete solution for any telecom operator or service provider looking to deliver real value to their SMB customers."Meet LastBot at MWC 2026LastBot will be presenting at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2–5, 2026. The company is actively seeking partnerships with telecom operators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers looking to offer AI-powered customer service solutions to their business customers.To schedule a meeting at MWC or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.lastbot.com or contact us at info@lastbot.com.About LastBotLastBot is a European AI-powered omnichannel customer service platform that helps businesses automate and streamline customer interactions across chat, email, WhatsApp, and voice. Built for scalability and ease of deployment, LastBot is designed to be offered through reseller and partner channels, including telecom operators and managed service providers. The company is headquartered in Oulu, Finland.

