WiSig Networks Unveils 32T32R Massive MIMO Radio Unit Featuring ULPI Uplink Enhancement Technology at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading innovator in programmable Massive MIMO and Cloud RAN solutions, today launched its O-RAN compliant 32T32R Massive MIMO Radio Unit (RU) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026. This carrier-grade, field-hardened product positions WiSig at the forefront of the global 5G Open RAN ecosystem for both mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments.

O-RAN Compliant Massive MIMO with Advanced Beamforming

The WiSig 32T32R RU fully conforms to the latest O-RAN Alliance specifications for seamless multi-vendor interoperability. Operating in the n78 band (3.3–3.67 GHz) with additional band variants in development, it supports both SU-MIMO and MU-MIMO downlink beamforming— enabling operators to dramatically increase spectral efficiency, network capacity, and throughput across urban, suburban, and rural environments.

Breakthrough ULPI Technology: Redefining Uplink Performance

At the heart of this announcement is WiSig’s patented Uplink Performance Improvement (ULPI) technology — advanced uplink signal processing algorithms that fundamentally transform cell-edge performance. The 32T32R RU supports both ULPI Class A and ULPI Class B operational modes. In both, the O-RU utilizes DMRS-based channel estimation to derive beamforming weights; the key distinction lies in where equalization is performed.

ULPI Class A (DMRS-BF-EQ): The O-RU performs both channel estimation and equalization within the radio unit, transmitting only equalized user data layers to the O-DU. This minimizes fronthaul bandwidth and cost while maximizing cell-edge uplink performance.

ULPI Class B (DMRS-BF-NEQ): The O-RU performs channel estimation and beamforming, while equalization is performed at the O-DU. Both data and DMRS reference signals traverse the fronthaul, enabling advanced equalization, interference suppression, joint multi-cell processing, and maximum flexibility in dense deployments.

Full-Stack ULPI Solution: Radio Unit, Baseband, and Beyond

WiSig is unveiling a complete end-to-end ULPI-compliant solution stack. Alongside the 32T32R RU, the company is launching its ULPI-compliant DU-CU baseband platform — a fully integrated 5G Standalone (SA) solution jointly optimized and validated through extensive field trials for carrier-grade reliability from day one.

Powered by Altera Agilex™ FPGAs

The WiSig 32T32R RU is powered by Altera Corporation’s cutting-edge Agilex™ FPGAs. WiSig has implemented its proprietary O-RAN ULPI intellectual property on the Agilex architecture, harnessing its exceptional compute density, power efficiency, and hardware-accelerated signal processing to deliver production-grade 32T32R n78 ULPI radios. This partnership between WiSig’s Massive MIMO domain expertise and Altera’s world-class FPGA platform sets a new benchmark for Open RAN uplink performance and programmability.

📍 Experience WiSig’s 32T32R Massive MIMO ULPI production radios live at the Altera booth — Hall 3, Booth #3D5Ex

Transforming 5G FWA for India’s Rural and Urban Landscape

WiSig’s ULPI solution is purpose-engineered for India’s vast telecommunications landscape, offering advanced 5G FWA for both rural/remote regions and urban broadband. With the ULPI-enabled 32T32R RU, operators achieve substantially larger cell coverage areas — particularly for FWA CPE terminals — translating into fewer cell sites, lower deployment costs, and faster time-to-coverage for underserved communities across India.

What This Means: Bringing Faster, Stronger 5G to Every Corner of India

In simple terms, WiSig’s technology makes 5G signals travel farther, reach more people, and work better — especially where connectivity has been weak or unavailable. Millions across India lack fast, reliable internet. WiSig’s Massive MIMO radio uses 32 transmitters and 32 receivers working together — like a lighthouse that can shine separate beams simultaneously to different users, rather than a single bulb scattering light everywhere.

The ULPI technology dramatically improves the uplink — the signal from your phone or broadband device back to the tower — critical for video calls, uploads, online classes, telemedicine, and work-from-home.

For operators, each tower covers a much larger area, so fewer towers are needed. This makes it economically viable to bring 5G broadband — via Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) or mobile — to villages and towns previously too expensive to serve, bridging the digital divide and unlocking the promise of Digital India.

WiSig: India’s Premier Massive MIMO and Cloud RAN Solution Provider

WiSig’s portfolio spans the full 5G SA ecosystem — from O-RAN compliant radio units and ULPI-enabled baseband to complete network solutions for mobile and FWA. Every product is certified, field-tested, and field-hardened for carrier-grade commercial deployments.

“Our patented ULPI technology on Altera’s Agilex FPGA platform delivers uplink performance previously confined to academic literature — now a production reality. Operators can extend 5G coverage to the farthest cell edge, transforming the economics of rural connectivity. Made in India, ready for the world.”

— Prof. Kiran Kuchi

Founder, WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd. & Professor, IIT Hyderabad

“WiSig’s breakthrough ULPI technology demonstrates the power of combining advanced signal processing innovation with the high-performance, power-efficient architecture of Altera Agilex™ FPGAs. Together, we’re enabling scalable, programmable Massive MIMO solutions that push 5G uplink performance to new levels and accelerate Open RAN deployments worldwide.”

— Christian Lanzani, GM Wireless, Business Management Group, Altera Corporation

Live demonstrations of the 32T32R Massive MIMO ULPI radio and full-stack 5G SA solution.

Altera Booth — Hall 3, Booth #3D5Ex

See the technology in action, and discover how ULPI is redefining 5G coverage.

About WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd.

WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd., incubated at IIT Hyderabad, specializes in programmable, intelligent Massive MIMO, Cloud RAN, and 5G Standalone RAN solutions for mobile and fixed wireless access. With deep expertise in advanced signal processing, O-RAN architecture, and end-to-end system integration, WiSig delivers certified, field-hardened products that enable operators to build high-performance, cost-effective 5G networks, bridging the digital divide across India and beyond.

