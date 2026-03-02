What's Your History? Invites the Public to an Evening with Artifacts Event on March 14 in Phoenix

What's Your History?

Dive into the past and discover incredible history. Event includes a cocktail hour with artifacts on display, followed by dinner and a presentation.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where: Boojum Tree Hidden Gardens in Phoenix, AZWhen: March 14, 2026 at 5pmThe What's Your History? Project is celebrating its launch with an event entitled What's Your History?: An Evening with Artifacts. This is an immersive event taking place at the enchanting Boojum Tree Hidden Gardens in Phoenix, Arizona. This event invites guests to explore the past through the lens of artifacts, personal narratives, and engaging conversations.Set against the tropical ambiance of one of Phoenix’s most unique garden venues, attendees will enjoy an evening that blends education, dining, and entertainment. Boojum Tree Hidden Gardens is a hidden oasis in the heart of Phoenix known for its lush greenery and tranquil environment.The What's Your History? Project is an effort to reunite names to faces and voices found in portraits and items from the 18th and 19th centuries that have been lost to time. Some examples of the items that will be on display, never before shared with the public, include:• Numerous early photographs from 1840s to 1890s, including daguerreotypes and ambrotypes.• A selection of objects from the American Revolutionary War.• A variety of letters and documents from the 1700s and 1800s that reveal stories lost to us that are only now being rediscovered.Tickets are available now until March 4 at 10am PST on Eventbrite.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.