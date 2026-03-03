FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ANIMATED FANTASY FILM “DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the animated fantasy-adventure feature DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD, which is now available to rent/own on U.S. digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting March 3, 2026

Animated Fantasy-Adventure Sets U.S. Digital VOD Debut on March 3, 2026

I hope you will watch and be immersed in its extraordinary story. I'm sure how you view the world will change. I believe that you can experience an awakening of yourself through this movie.” — Filmmaker Isamu Imakake

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the animated fantasy-adventure feature DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD. Following the expansive theatrical release in 250 theaters across Japan in 2025 by Nikkatsu Corporation, DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD is now available to rent/own on U.S. digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on March 3, 2026.

Directed by Isamu Imakake (NADIA: THE SECRET OF BLUE WATER), DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD follows Ryusuke, a junior high school student from Tokyo, who spends his summer vacation in Tokushima with his cousin Tomomi. After a sudden accident at the Anabuki River, they are taken to the spirit world, where a mysterious figure offers them a chance to return to life if they can discover their true purpose. Their journey leads them into a dark and unfamiliar town filled with unsettling sights, and they begin to realize the danger of the world they have entered. As they press forward, they must confront fear, suffering, and the meaning of their own existence. Will they find their mission and make it back to the living world?

Written and produced by Ryuho Okawa, DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD was directed by Isamu Imakake. The screenplay was created by Dragon Heart - Adventures Beyond This World Scenario Project. Featured voice actors for the Japanese voiceover include Yusuke Kobayashi (‘Ryusuke Tagawa’), Chinatsu Hirose (‘Tomomi Sato’), Shigeru Chiba (‘Ameno Hiwashino Mikoto’), Tetsuo Komura (‘King Enma’), Rica Fukami (‘Snake God’), Masumi Asano (‘Dongting Lake Niangniang’), Shunsuke Takeuchi (‘Adept’) and Shin-ichiro Miki (‘Vishnu’). The English dubbed version includes actors: Zach Aguilar (‘Ryusuke Tagawa’), Ren Holly Liu (‘Tomomi Sato’), Rick Zieff (‘Ameno Hiwashino Mikoto’), Brook Chalmers (‘King Enma’), Valerie Arem (‘Dongting Lake Niangniang’), Wendee Lee (‘Snake God’), Jason Griffith (‘Adept’).

“DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD is a nonstop adventure into the unknown spiritual world that takes you from modern hell to the land of admiration, Shambhala,” said filmmaker Isamu Imakake. “I hope you will watch and be immersed in its extraordinary story. I'm sure how you view the world will change after watching it. I believe that you can experience an awakening of yourself through this movie.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD directly with the filmmakers and HS Productions.

DRAGON HEART: ADVENTURES BEYOND THIS WORLD website: https://dragonheart-movie.com/

