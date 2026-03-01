Global Debut｜Limited Collector Cards Inspired by Millennium-Old Music

Échantillon de carte Échantillon de carte Échantillon de carte Échantillon de carte Échantillon de carte

Macao Culture Assets Exchange, in Collaboration with the China Cultural Relics Exchange Centre, Guowenxuan and Yungang Grottoes

MACAU, MACAU, CHINA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate centuries of cultural exchange between East and West, the global initiative Tanmi Yungang will launch in 2026, led by the China Cultural Relics Exchange Centre and the Yungang Research Institute. As part of this project, the Macao Culture Assets Exchange and the Macao Wen Jiao Group Co., Ltd will release a special series of Yungang-themed collector cards. The launch coincides with the debut of "Tanmi Yungang: Echoes of the Yungang Grottoes in Paris," a large-scale light show premiering on February 14, 2026 (Chinese New Year) at the China Cultural Centre in Paris. Limited-edition collector cards featuring the theme “Millennium Music” will be available for pre-order starting today.The Paris light show, "Tanmi Yungang: Echoes of the Yungang Grottoes in Paris," is guided by the China Cultural Relics Exchange Centre and the Yungang Research Institute, and co-organized by the China Cultural Centre in Paris and Guowenxuan (Beijing) Culture Development Co., Ltd. The Macao Wen Jiao Group Co., Ltd and the Macao Culture Assets Exchange will manage the global release and distribution of the collector cards. The show features the musical heritage of Yungang Grottoes’ Cave 12—known as the "Music Cave"—and highlights the artistry and history shaped by the Silk Road.The collector cards are inspired by musical scenes carved over 1,500 years ago in the Yungang Grottoes. Through modern digital design, these cards turn ancient images of celestial musicians, dancers, and Silk Road instruments like the konghou and pipa into limited-edition works of art. Each card is both a unique collectible and a window into the musical heritage of the Silk Road.The Yungang Grottoes, with over 1,500 years of history, are a landmark of Buddhist art from the Northern Wei dynasty. Besides their impressive sculptures, the grottoes are famous for the "Music Cave," which preserves scenes of flying apsaras, musicians, and instruments—evidence of cultural exchange on the ancient Silk Road. These stone carvings are a lasting record of musical heritage.Now, these ancient musical treasures are reimagined in the world’s first “Millennium Music” limited collector card series. The cards invite audiences to experience an immersive journey through time, light, and sound, and to reconnect with a civilization shaped by music.Music serves as the cultural thread in this limited collector series, linking centuries of East-West exchange. Inspired by musical scenes carved 1,500 years ago, the collection transforms this ancient musical heritage into collectable artworks, allowing collectors to connect with history through each card.The pre-sale launch on February 14 introduces the “prologue collection” of the Tanmi Yungang program. This is more than a collection—it is an invitation to join a cultural dialogue spanning a thousand years. First-edition collectors become guardians of musical heritage, unlocking access to the hidden soundscape of the Silk Road and connecting with the ancient city of Datong.

