PUBG MOBILE Collaborates with Academy of Digital Arts for African-Themed Ptopia Design Project promotion

PUBG MOBILE Collaborates with Academy of Digital Arts for African-Themed Ptopia Design Project

SOUTH AFRICA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and the Academy of Digital Arts (ADA) has brought African creative perspectives into the global gaming space through the Ptopia Design Project (PDP).The PDP is a global design initiative that invites artists from around the world to contribute original work to the PUBG MOBILE ecosystem. In late 2025, a team of young artists from ADA was commissioned to design the key visual for the African-themed PDP competition, which closed in mid-January 2026.The team of artists; Chiedza Davies, Marisa Schulz, Pablo Elliott and Roelien van Jaarsveld, developed a layered illustration grounded in specific cultural references rather than a blended or generic interpretation of African identity. Working to a professional brief, the team created a composition that integrates recognisable elements of lived experience with symbolic storytelling.The illustration features a central female figure inspired by Zulu cultural dress, positioned as a contemporary presence. Surrounding elements include a minibus taxi marked by the philosophy of ubuntu, a marula tree heavy with fruit, and the coexistence of wildlife and urban rhythms. These elements were incorporated to reflect everyday realities while maintaining visual clarity suitable for global circulation within the gaming platform.The project provided participating artists with professional exposure, mentorship and financial compensation. The commission was delivered within an academic framework while aligning with international creative standards. The artists were credited, paid and publicly showcased as part of the release.Since its launch, the illustration has generated more than 7.5 million impressions worldwide across in-game placements, digital platforms and social media channels. The reach reflects the scale of the platform’s distribution network and the visibility afforded to commissioned contributors.Carla Kirsten, Concept Art Head of Department at ADA, commented on the significance of the collaboration: “Being associated with a platform of this size does more than look good in a portfolio; it places young artists in front of an international audience, offering exposure that would otherwise be difficult to access at the start of a career.”Chiedza Davies, one of the participating artists, described the opportunity as a significant milestone: “It was my first paid job and my first real client, so working on something as big as PUBG MOBILE was a ‘pinch-me’ moment. It was scary at first, but also incredibly validating – it made me realise that my skills were at a level where I could step into the industry.”The collaboration forms part of a broader initiative by PUBG MOBILE to support the development of a sustainable African creative ecosystem. Programmes such as the Africa Rising Designer initiative involve partnerships with design institutes across the continent to identify emerging artists and provide paid opportunities within professional studio environments.Brian Gu, Head of PUBG MOBILE Africa, stated: “Our focus is on creating real opportunities that help young African creatives successfully transition from university or college into the industry, while ensuring African stories are represented globally by the people who live them, with authenticity and respect.”The PDP collaboration reflects continued engagement between global gaming platforms and regional creative institutions, with an emphasis on professional development, fair compensation and cultural representation within interactive media.About PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube.

