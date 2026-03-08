Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is an Audience Choice Award Winner for Mission Possible Book Award Film

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is an Audience Choice Award Winner for documentary film "The Mission Possible Book Award." Movie Poster from film premiere "The Mission Possible Book Award" in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Internationally Acclaimed, Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free.

It is an incredible honor to have our movie premiered at the Black Art & Film Festival and be recognized as the Winner of the Audience Choice Award. This inspires me to share more of our story.” — Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm, a Jacksonville native, FSU Graduate, and Florida Book Award recipient for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free book was recognized as a Winner of the Audience Choice Award for his documentary film, " The Mission Possible Book Award " by the Black Art & Film Festival in Saint Petersburg, Florida.This landmark achievement for Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm and his documentary film, "The Mission Possible Book Award" based on his award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is a remarkable achievement. Winning the Black Art & Film Festival's Audience Choice Award speaks to the captivating appeal of Dr. Chisholm's documentary film and how it resonates with the general audience while watching the film. This amazing quality may also explain how the film effectively resonated with global audiences around the world as evidenced by the film's award-winning appeal to the Global Film Festival, Cine Paris, Independent Short Awards, and now, the Black Art and Film Festival."The Mission Possible Book Award" Movie is a documentary movie based on the success of Dr. Chisholm’s award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Additionally, the movie documentary encapsulates a remarkable story about hope, overcoming challenges, beating the odds, bouncing back after the loss of loved ones, and turning all that adversity into something positive, inspirational, and extraordinary as the movie documentary follows the success of award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and its author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.Moreover, having a movie both selected, premiered, and recognized by the Black Art & Film Festival in Saint Petersburg, Florida as an award-winning film with the Audience Choice Award is an incredible and remarkable accomplishment for any filmmaker.In receiving this remarkable award from the Black Art & Fim Festival, Dr. Chisholm has shared that "It is an incredible honor to have our movie premiere at the Black Art & Film Festival and be recognized as the Winner of the Audience Choice Award. This inspires me to share more of our story."Also, what’s more notable about “The Mission Possible Book Award” documentary film is that it continues to garner positive acclaim around the world as it was previously acknowledged as a Global Film Festival Winner for Best Inspirational Short Film from the Global Film Festival in Los Angelos, California. Also, the Paris Film Awards in Paris, France and the Florence Film Festival in Florence, Italy recognized "The Mission Possible Book Award" Film with an Official Selection. Additionally, “The Mission Possible Book Award” documentary film has received an Official Selection from the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, was selected as a “Finalist” by the Independent Short Awards, and the film received the distinction of an Honorable Mention in the Feature Documentary 2025 category from the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival.Additionally, its American Documentary Film Director, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm was recognized as a Winner for Best First Time Director, Documentary Award for the film, "The Mission Possible Book Award" by the Cine Paris Film Festival in Paris, France.Overall, these achievements are a testament to the impact of Dr. Chisholm's award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as it continues to make an indelible impression on others as now an award-winning documentary film called "The Mission Possible Book Award."Learn more at www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com and Instagram handle @MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a twelve time Internationally acclaimed award-winning author, a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival as a “Runner-Up” as an author in the Young Adult Category, and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards in 2025 as a “Finalist” in the General Non-Fiction category and through the American Book Fest in 2024 as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. In 2024, Dr. Chisholm was also recognized with a prestigious Trio Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, motivational speaker, and now, an award-winning filmmaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida, where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.For press inquiries or media interview request with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.

