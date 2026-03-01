Jewish National Fund-USA Mobilizes Support for Israel’s Home Front

Jewish National Fund-USA is supporting the people of Israel

Firefighters, resilience centers, civilian security teams, and community groups supported by Jewish National Fund-USA have been activated across Israel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA has mobilized its nationwide strategic ecosystem of affiliates in Israel to support the home front during the current crisis with Iran.Jewish National Fund-USA is the official fundraising arm in the U.S. of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority , which has been activated nationwide. During crises, Israel’s firefighters are often the first on the scene, helping rescue victims and extinguish fires sparked by falling debris.For decades, the organization has made billions of dollars in philanthropic investments in Israel’s North and South, creating fortified schools, bomb shelters, civilian security teams, mental health resilience centers, medical facilities, Emergency Response Centers, and more. This means when crises arise, Jewish National Fund-USA has the infrastructure in place to provide immediate support.“We are in constant contact with our affiliates on the ground in Israel,” said Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda. “I was in Israel last week and met with communities in the North and South. We discussed their ongoing needs and the impact of our existing support. We often say that Jewish National Fund-USA was there yesterday, is there today, and will be there tomorrow. In moments like this, the benefits of being a 125-year-old legacy organization that has consistently stood with the people of Israel for generations are clear to all.”During last year’s Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA activated its on-the-ground affiliates. This included absorbing patients from Soroka Hospital, which was hit, at a rehabilitation village supported by the organization.“Communities in Israel’s North and South turn to us in times of crisis because we’re often the first to pick up the phone and ask what they need,” explained Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. “We already speak with them daily, discussing their challenges, hopes, and dreams—because they are family. Through every hardship and challenge, we stand together as a team, united by our deep commitment and unbreakable bond that makes us all part of one people. At the core of Israel’s frontier regions, we believe—just like they do—that we are all connected, and their success is our success.”Robinson added, “Once we learned of the operation against the Iranian regime, we immediately established a situation room. Its purpose is to centralize outreach efforts with our tour groups currently traveling in Israel, our operations at Alexander Muss High School in Israel, our staff, and all the affiliates we work with throughout northern and southern Israel.”The mayor of Mitzpe Ramon, located in Israel’s South, thanked Jewish National Fund-USA for its ongoing support of the people of Israel. In a letter to the organization’s leadership, Mayor Eliya Winter said: “In these difficult days, as war has broken out with Iran, with the support of the United States, we find ourselves facing yet another significant and challenging chapter in Israel’s security reality. While the situation is complex and evolving, one thing is absolutely clear to us here in Mitzpe Ramon: we are not alone. On behalf of the residents of Mitzpe Ramon, I want to express our profound gratitude to Jewish National Fund-USA. The shelters renovated thanks to all of you have already made a real, tangible difference. It is difficult to put into words the sense of security and reassurance they provide to families, children, and elderly residents. When sirens sound and families enter safe, dignified, and well-equipped shelters, your support is there with them. You truly cannot imagine the meaningful impact this has had on our community.”To support Israel’s home front, visit jnf.org/israelstrong or call 800.JNF.0099.

Israel Fire & Rescue Authority Update

