Narconon Arrowhead Drug & Alcohol Center Celebrates 60 Years of Saving Lives at Anniversary Event

Receiving Citation from Keetoowah Cherokee Band Graduate Addresses Event Narconon Arrowhead Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Center

The event brought together community leaders, program graduates, and supporters to honor decades of helping individuals break free from addiction

The work you have sustained over 60 years represents resilience, dedication, and a belief that people reclaim their lives. That message of hope is powerful.” — Tori Holland, Congressional Delegate

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narconon Arrowhead recently hosted an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of Narconon International . For 60 years, Narconon has worked tirelessly to combat addiction and create drug-free and sober lives. Held at the Narconon Arrowhead lakeside facility in southeast Oklahoma, this event brought together community leaders, program graduates, and supporters to honor six decades of helping individuals break free from addiction and transforming themselves into sober, productive lives.The 19th of February 2026 marked six decades of tireless service by Narconon of effectively treating addiction through its evidence-based approach. Narconon is now a global network of more than 30 private, residential drug and alcohol rehab facilities across five continents. Since its founding, more than 40,000 individuals have graduated from the Narconon program worldwide.“This is a moment of tremendous pride for all of us,” said Briana Gleason, Public Relations Director of Narconon Arrowhead and Emcee of the celebration. “Drug and alcohol addiction is a global problem requiring a global solution, and Narconon centers around the world have been rising to meet this challenge for 60 years.”Attending the celebration were community leaders including Tori Holland, Congressional Delegate for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians , reflecting the center’s longstanding connection to Native American communities. Ms. Holland presented a citation to Narconon which said in part: “Substance abuse has touched Native and non-Native communities alike, challenging our health, our culture, and our future. The work you have sustained over 60 years represents resilience, dedication, and a belief that people reclaim their lives. That message of hope is powerful.”Two Narconon program graduates shared their powerful journey of successful recovery and continued stability standing as a living testament not only to the program’s impact on its tens of thousands of graduates but to the fact that effective rehabilitation is available to those faced with addiction.“Nothing speaks louder than the success of our graduates,” said Gleason. “When someone returns home and rebuilds their life, strengthens their family and contributes to their community, that is the true measure of success.”The event also underscored the broader social impact of addiction and the consequences of illicit drug use on families and communities. Guests were provided free educational resources and were invited to take an active role in prevention efforts to raise awareness about drug abuse and partnering with Narconon in community initiatives.Established in 2001, the Narconon Arrowhead facility is the international training center for the Narconon network. Over the past 25 years, the Oklahoma facility has not only graduated thousands of individuals from its rehab program but also trained Narconon drug rehab specialists from around the world in their effective drug-free program.In addition to its unique drug-free approach to rehab, Narconon has delivered drug education classes to millions of youth in schools and community groups not only in the US but as far afield as the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, Nepal and South Africa.The program’s unique and comprehensive approach developed by author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues and Life Skills Courses that equip participants with practical tools to maintain a stable, drug-free life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.