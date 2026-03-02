UK Author Chris Goodyear Releases Debut Novel 'Kakose: Past Life' Blending Time Travel and Samurai Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Goodyear, a design engineer and martial artist from the UK, has published his first novel, " Kakose: Past Life ." Released on December 16, 2025. The book is now available in Kindle , paperback, hardcover, and Audible formats through Amazon and major retailers including Waterstones and Barnes & Noble. The story follows a protagonist who uses engineering skills to travel back in time to ancient Japan, exploring themes of grief, family legacy, and personal growth. Goodyear wrote the novel to share a narrative inspired by his own experiences in engineering and martial arts, offering readers a grounded perspective on discipline and resilience.The Story's Foundation"Kakose: Past Life" centers on Hiroshi, a martial artist and engineer dealing with the loss of his wife and son. Drawing from his family's samurai heritage, Hiroshi builds a time machine to connect with his ancestors in ancient Japan. The narrative examines how past traditions influence present actions, with Hiroshi applying lessons from his training to navigate historical battles and alliances.The book's structure balances action sequences with reflective moments, allowing readers to follow Hiroshi's journey from sorrow to self-discovery. Key elements include detailed depictions of samurai combat and the philosophical aspects of martial arts, which emphasize balance, focus, and self-mastery. These components provide a framework for understanding how discipline can address personal challenges.Unique Blend of Genres and InspirationsWhat sets "Kakose: Past Life" apart is its integration of science fiction with historical elements, informed by Goodyear's professional background. As a design engineer, the author incorporates realistic technical details into the time travel mechanism, making it feel plausible rather than pure fantasy. His martial arts experience adds authenticity to the training and combat scenes, highlighting the practical applications of these skills in both modern and ancient contexts.The novel also addresses the enduring nature of family bonds and love across time. Hiroshi's quest reveals that honoring one's heritage can foster a sense of identity and purpose. Readers interested in stories that combine emotional depth with adventure may find this approach distinctive, as it avoids exaggeration and focuses on relatable human experiences.Early feedback from readers notes the book's ability to engage through its steady pacing and unexpected developments. With a page count of 162 in print editions, it offers a concise yet complete narrative suitable for those exploring time travel fiction or Japanese cultural themes.Looking AheadGoodyear is currently working on a sequel titled "Kikyo," which will expand on the world established in "Kakose: Past Life." This continuation aims to delve further into the characters and settings, providing additional context for Hiroshi's evolving story.The writing process for the debut novel required balancing professional and family commitments, reflecting the dedication needed to bring such a project to completion. Goodyear's transition from engineering to authorship demonstrates how personal passions can lead to creative endeavors.About the AuthorChris Goodyear is a design engineer and martial artist based in the UK. His debut novel, "Kakose: Past Life," draws from his technical expertise and training in martial arts to create authentic narratives. Goodyear resides in Birmingham and continues to explore themes of history, discipline, and human connection in his writing.For more information or to purchase "Kakose: Past Life," visit the book's page on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1805419196 or search for it on Waterstones and Barnes & Noble.Readers can also access the Audible version for narrated listening. Here is a recent book review published about the Sci Fi novel.

