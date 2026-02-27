A century of service: Navy Veteran celebrates milestone birthday

100 years, one incredible journey

Employees and fellow Veterans came together at the Birmingham VA Clinic to celebrate a special milestone: the 100th birthday of World War II Navy Veteran Therold Roberts.

Grit and determination

Roberts didn’t ask for a big celebration, but he said that if anything was done, he wanted it to be with the people and in the place that matters most to him: with his health care team, caregivers and fellow Veterans at the Birmingham VA Clinic. His wish was honored with a heartfelt gathering full of gratitude and respect.

“It feels good. Really good,” Roberts said when asked about reaching this milestone. “It takes grit and determination to live 100 years. Now that I’ve made it, my next goal is to add another 15 at least.”

A legacy preserved

As part of the celebration, a special table was arranged to showcase meaningful items from his life and service. Among the treasures was a journal he kept during World War II, offering a glimpse into his experiences as a young sailor during one of history’s most pivotal moments.

The display also included a framed professional photo of Roberts in uniform, a shadowbox showcasing his service medals, a cherished family photograph and other mementos that reflected his legacy. Each piece told a story, not just of military service, but of a life well lived, filled with love, hard work, and commitment to country and family. Guests paused to reflect on the items, making the celebration not only a birthday party but a tribute to a century of history embodied in one remarkable man.

Regarding living history

Roberts was born in January 1926, in Fairfield, Ala., and grew up in Cullman. He joined the Navy just weeks before turning 18, serving from January 1944, to February 1946. During World War II, he served on a transport ship in the Pacific, with assignments in Yokosuka, Japan, and along the Luzon River in the Philippines.

After his military service, Roberts worked for a short time as a photographer before starting a long civilian career as a machinist, from which he retired in 1984. He later worked part-time as a repairman for a restaurant chain. He and his late wife raised their family in Warrior, Ala., where he still lives with his son in their family home.

The celebration was a quiet but meaningful tribute to a century of service, hard work and family. It was a reminder of the living history cared for every day at VA and the honor of serving those who have served our nation.