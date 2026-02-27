Empower Veterans with a career in vocational rehabilitation

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is urgently hiring vocational rehabilitation specialists and counselors to help Veterans build fulfilling, independent lives after injury, illness, or service-related transitions. Combine your clinical expertise, career counseling experience, and compassionate advocacy to support Veterans as they navigate employment, education, and long-term recovery goals.

For those drawn to mission-driven work, VA vocational rehabilitation roles offer the chance to make a tangible impact every day—while working within an integrated health care system that values collaboration, growth, and service. Check out these two career paths and open roles to see if a vocational rehabilitation career at VA is right for you.

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors (VRCs) provide and coordinate a wide range of rehabilitation, counseling, and case management services to disabled Veterans and other eligible individuals through the Chapter 31 Vocational Rehabilitation Program (Chapter 31), also known as the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program. Chapter 31 assists Veterans with service-connected disabilities to prepare for, find, and sustain employment. Current openings across the nation include:

Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist

The Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist (VRS) position is also located within the VR&E program. VRSs are responsible for the provision, supervision, and coordination of rehabilitation services for Veterans or service members. In addition to coordinating vocational rehabilitation services, the VRS serves as a liaison between service providers and VA. Current openings across the nation include:

Benefits on and off the job

From compensation to coverage, there are many reasons to choose a rewarding career at VA. VA offers competitive benefits like health, dental, and vision insurance, generous leave, and educational incentives so that employees feel valued and equipped to provide the best in care and services.

Learn more

For more information, please contact the VBA National Recruitment Team at HCSOSONationalRecruitment.VBACO@va.gov. Learn more about an exciting VA career at VA Careers.