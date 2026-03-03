Famory Launches Social Memory App for Sharing Life’s Most Important Moments

Famory, a social memory app, enables users to save, share, and relive meaningful moments through digital posts, legacy videos, and QR technology.

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famory , the new social memory platform founded by Aaron Parker, is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store The platform is designed to help individuals and families capture, organize, and share meaningful life moments through digital QR technology, legacy video tools, and flexible future delivery features.Famory was created by founder Aaron Parker of North Carolina after experiencing the loss of a meaningful voicemail from his mother, a moment that revealed how easily important memories can disappear. The platform was built to give people a reliable way to keep their most meaningful moments accessible and shareable over time.At the core of the Famory experience are digital QR tags that users can create directly within the app. Each tag can hold photos, written memories, and legacy videos, while also supporting collaborative contributions from invited family members or friends. Users can control whether content remains private, shared with selected individuals, or visible within the broader Famory community.A key feature of the platform is future content scheduling. Users can choose specific recipients and timing for messages, memories, or legacy videos to be delivered at meaningful moments later on. This allows families and individuals to plan ahead and share content intentionally across time.Famory also includes multiple social layers, including an Open World feed for discovering public posts and a My Famory feed focused on friends and family activity. These features allow users to engage with memories in both private and community driven environments.In addition to printable digital QR codes, Famory offers optional physical products through its online shop. Users can purchase items such as dog tags, pet tags, trophy plates, memorial tags, keychains, jewelry, and other customizable products, each engraved with the user’s registered QR code for real world placement.The platform is designed to support a wide range of everyday and milestone use cases, from family storytelling and memorials to pet profiles, achievements, and personal legacy messages. By combining social sharing with structured memory tools, Famory gives users flexible ways to keep important moments organized and accessible.“Famory was built so people never have to experience losing meaningful memories the way I did,” said Aaron Parker, founder of Famory. “We wanted to create a simple way for families and individuals to capture their moments, share them intentionally, and keep them accessible over time.”The Famory app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

