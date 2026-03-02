On Point Aerospace Announces Expanded Inventory of In-Stock Certified Aerospace Parts

In response to customer demand, On Point Aerospace has expanded its in-stock inventory of certified aerospace parts for faster, more reliable procurement.

The future of aerospace procurement is availability. We stock the parts that keep fleets flying — and we're just getting started.” — Maverick Marasch

MONTICELLO, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Point Aerospace announces today a significant expansion of its certified aerospace parts inventory, reinforcing its commitment to delivering faster, more dependable procurement solutions for MROs, OEMs, defense contractors, and aviation operators worldwide. This strategic inventory growth comes in direct response to increasing customer demand and the mounting supply chain challenges that continue to affect the global aerospace industry.

As supply chain disruptions, constrained production cycles, and market volatility make sourcing critical aerospace components increasingly difficult, On Point Aerospace has taken a proactive approach — aggressively expanding its in-stock inventory to ensure customers have access to the parts they need, when they need them. By maintaining a robust selection of certified, ready-to-ship components, On Point Aerospace is positioned to reduce lead times, minimize aircraft downtime, and support even the most time-sensitive procurement requirements, including AOG situations.

The expanded inventory spans a broad range of aircraft platforms, part families, and applications, providing comprehensive nose-to-tail support for maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations. From airframe hardware and fasteners to avionics, landing gear components, and flight-critical systems, On Point Aerospace stocks a diverse catalog of certified parts sourced from a vetted network of trusted manufacturers and approved suppliers. This ensures that every component meets the rigorous quality and compliance standards that aviation professionals demand.

On Point Aerospace's inventory expansion is rooted in data-driven decision making. The company continuously analyzes industry trends, purchasing behavior, and customer feedback to identify high-demand part numbers and families that are becoming increasingly difficult to source on the open market. By leveraging this intelligence, On Point Aerospace makes informed, strategic stocking decisions that directly benefit its customers — reducing the time and effort required to locate and secure critical components.

For customers, the process is straightforward. Visitors to the On Point Aerospace website can browse available inventory and submit a Request for Quote directly online, with rapid response times that reflect the company's commitment to responsive, customer-first service. Whether supporting routine maintenance schedules or responding to an unexpected AOG event, On Point Aerospace is equipped to deliver fast, reliable solutions that keep aircraft programs on schedule and on budget.

Beyond inventory growth, On Point Aerospace continues to invest in the tools, processes, and relationships that underpin a best-in-class procurement experience. This includes strengthening partnerships with its global network of manufacturers and approved suppliers, scaling its logistics and fulfillment capabilities, and expanding its team of knowledgeable sales and support professionals. These investments ensure that as demand grows, the quality and consistency of service customers have come to expect from On Point Aerospace grows with it.

The aerospace supply chain is under more pressure than ever, and On Point Aerospace recognizes that its customers cannot afford delays when sourcing the components that keep fleets operational. By maintaining a deep, certified in-stock inventory and offering a fast, reliable RFQ process, On Point Aerospace serves as a dependable partner for aviation professionals who need more than just a parts distributor — they need a solutions provider they can count on.

As On Point Aerospace continues to expand its inventory and enhance its procurement platform, further announcements will be made. Aviation professionals, MRO providers, OEMs, and defense contractors are encouraged to visit the On Point Aerospace website to browse available inventory and submit an RFQ today.

About On Point Aerospace

On Point Aerospace is a trusted distributor of certified aerospace parts, serving MROs, OEMs, defense contractors, and aviation operators with a comprehensive in-stock inventory of high-quality components. Sourced from a vetted network of manufacturers and approved suppliers, every part is held to strict quality and compliance standards. With a customer-first approach and rapid RFQ response capabilities, On Point Aerospace is committed to reducing lead times, supporting time-critical procurement needs, and delivering reliable solutions across a wide range of aircraft platforms and applications. To learn more or submit an RFQ, visit www.onpointaerospace.com.

