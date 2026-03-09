Mosaic Medicine Launches Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Program in Bradenton

Mosaic Medicine’s Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Optimization Program provides personalized hormone evaluation for women in Bradenton, FL. Mosaic Medicine combines lifestyle, nutrition, and medical oversight for holistic hormone optimization. The Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Optimization Program empowers women to restore energy, balance, and vitality.

"We focus on personalized evaluation and thoughtful treatment so patients feel supported, informed, and confident in their care." — Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP

BRANDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Medicine, a leading Direct Primary Care Bradenton clinic known for its patient‑centered and integrative approach to health and wellness, today announced the launch of its Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Optimization Program designed to serve women across Manatee County seeking comprehensive hormonal care tailored to their unique needs. The new service officially launched in February 2026 and is available now to patients at the clinic’s Bradenton, Florida location.With growing demand for evidence‑based, personalized women’s health services, Mosaic Medicine’s latest offering combines advanced hormone evaluation, individualized treatment planning, and continuous medical oversight with the practice’s signature compassionate care model. The program aims to help women improve energy levels, balance mood, enhance metabolic function, and support long‑term wellness rather than just masking symptoms.Personalized Hormone Optimization for WomenComprehensive Hormone Evaluation & Tailored PlanningMosaic Medicine’s Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Optimization Program begins with an in‑depth consultation and advanced laboratory testing to identify individual hormone imbalances, including estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid, and metabolic markers. Based on these insights, clinicians develop customized treatment plans that may include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), lifestyle adjustments, nutritional support, and ongoing monitoring to optimize results.Patient‑Centered & Evidence‑Informed Care“We focus on personalized evaluation and thoughtful treatment so patients feel supported, informed, and confident in their care,” said Cory Lucas, FNP‑C, ENP, Founder and Lead Provider at Mosaic Medicine. “Female hormone optimization is not a one size fits all solution. Our approach helps women understand what is happening in their bodies and provides a clear, medically guided path toward balance and vitality.”A Holistic Clinical PhilosophyMosaic Medicine’s approach integrates Direct Primary Care, preventive health strategies, and functional medicine principles to address both the symptoms and underlying causes of hormonal imbalance. Unlike high‑volume, insurance‑driven practices, the clinic prioritizes unhurried appointments, comprehensive care plans, and continuous provider access through its membership model.Patients benefit from extended consultations, advanced diagnostics, and ongoing support aimed at sustainable health improvements. The clinic’s philosophy centers on treating each patient as a partner in their health journey, focusing on long‑term wellness outcomes and quality of life.Conditions & Symptoms SupportedThe Executive Women’s Health & Hormone Optimization Program addresses a range of hormone‑related symptoms and conditions, including but not limited to:• Persistent fatigue and low energy• Mood imbalances, anxiety, or irritability• Sleep disturbances and insomnia• Unexplained weight changes and metabolic concerns• Cognitive challenges such as brain fog• Perimenopause and menopause transitions• Reduced libido and sexual health concerns(Symptoms drawn from clinical practice and hormone profiling experience at Mosaic Medicine.)By tackling root causes of hormonal disruption and integrating tailored therapies, the program supports profound improvements in physical, emotional, and metabolic health.Accessibility & Community FocusMosaic Medicine serves the Bradenton, FL community and surrounding Manatee County with a broad range of services beyond hormone optimization, including Direct Primary Care memberships, urgent care access, medical weight management, and integrative wellness solutions.The clinic’s Direct Primary Care model removes the barriers of traditional insurance billing, offering transparent pricing, extended visit times, and proactive health planning tailored to individuals, families, and professionals alike.Patients interested in hormone optimization or seeking a thorough health consultation can expect:• An initial comprehensive consultation and review of medical history.• Advanced hormone and metabolic testing tailored to individual needs.• A personalized treatment plan with clinician‑guided adjustments over time.• Ongoing follow‑up and access to care through the clinic’s patient‑centered model.About Mosaic MedicineMosaic Medicine is a patient‑first medical clinic based in Bradenton, Florida, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, personalized, and relationship‑driven care. Founded by Cory Lucas, FNP‑C, ENP, the practice combines direct primary care with integrative and functional medicine principles to address both acute and chronic conditions while supporting long‑term wellness. Mosaic Medicine’s services include urgent care, executive health, hormone optimization, medical weight loss, and preventive care, all designed to empower patients to achieve lasting vitality and well‑being.Request More Information on Hormone Optimization & Wellness in Bradenton

