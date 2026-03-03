AvionAero MRO 'AvionAero' Named Authorized Dealer for Raisbeck Engineering in Oklahoma City

AvionAero Logo Raisbeck Logo

Partnership Expands Access to Certified Performance Enhancements for King Air and Caravan Operators Across the Region

We are proud to become an authorized dealer for Raisbeck Engineering. This partnership allows us to bring proven performance enhancements directly to our customers.” — Sho Kassam and Justin Covalt - co-owners AvionAero

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvionAero, a leading provider of aircraft maintenance services based in Oklahoma City, has been appointed an authorized dealer for Raisbeck Engineering, a recognized leader in performance systems for business and special mission aircraft.

Through this new partnership, AvionAero will offer Raisbeck’s advanced performance enhancement systems and modifications, expanding its capabilities to deliver increased efficiency, improved safety margins, and enhanced operational performance for aircraft operators throughout the region.

Raisbeck Engineering is widely known for its innovative aerodynamic and systems upgrades for the King Air and Caravan platforms. By becoming an authorized dealer, AvionAero gains direct access to Raisbeck’s portfolio of certified modifications, technical support, and factory-backed resources—ensuring customers receive expert installation and ongoing service support.

“We are excited to welcome AvionAero to our global network of authorized dealers,” said Nick Lyle Vice President of Sales at Raisbeck Engineering. “Avion Aero has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality, technical excellence, and customer service. Their team’s expertise and reputation in the Oklahoma City market make them an outstanding partner to support operators seeking the performance and value that Raisbeck systems deliver.”

The addition of Raisbeck Engineering’s product line aligns with AvionAero’s mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality solutions for turbine aircraft owners and operators. “We are proud to become an authorized dealer for Raisbeck Engineering,” said owner’s Sho Kassam and Justin Covalt of AvionAero. “Raisbeck’s performance systems are highly respected across the industry, and this partnership allows us to bring proven aerodynamic and performance enhancements directly to our customers. We look forward to helping operators maximize the capability and efficiency of their aircraft.”

About AvionAero

AvionAero is an Oklahoma City-based aviation services provider specializing in aircraft

maintenance, avionics integration, inspection services, and performance upgrades for

turbine aircraft. The company is committed to delivering precision workmanship,

responsive service, and trusted expertise to aircraft owners and operators.

About Raisbeck Engineering

Founded in 1982, Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Companies portfolio

company, is an industry leader in the design, certification, and manufacturing of aircraft

performance systems. With over four decades of engineering excellence and

innovation, Raisbeck’s mission is to improve the productivity, safety, and comfort of

aircraft while enhancing their operational and financial performance.

Learn more at www.raisbeck.com.

