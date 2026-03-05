Get Me Out of Here! Offers a Safety-First Roadmap for Women Leaving Toxic Relationships

Get Me Out of Here! by Amy J. Yeager

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 30 years in public health and behavioral science, Amy J. Yeager is bringing a clear, practical framework to one of the most isolating experiences many women face: being trapped in a toxic or abusive relationship.Her upcoming book, Get Me Out of Here! Breaking the Chains of Toxic Relationships guides readers through awareness, acceptance, safety planning, and healing, with a focus on reclaiming freedom without shame, panic, or oversimplified advice.Women often know something is wrong long before they can name it. Yeager’s book meets that exact moment with language that helps readers recognize what is happening, then moves forward with a step-by-step exit plan and a realistic timeline.It is written for women who have experienced toxic dynamics personally, professionally, or within community groups, and for those who want to support someone they care about.“At some point, you stop asking, ‘Is it really that bad?’ and start asking, ‘How do I get out safely?’” said Yeager. “This book is for that turning point. It helps women name what is happening, create a plan, and start healing in a way that is steady and grounded.”What sets Get Me Out of Here! apart is the author’s rare combination of deep training and lived experience. Yeager holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies and a Master of Public Health focused on Behavioral Science and Health Education.Her career spans substance abuse, mental health, adolescent development, community assessment, program planning, evaluation, and executive leadership. She brings that same practical, evidence-informed mindset to the emotional realities of leaving, including fear, self-doubt, and the invisible pressures that keep people stuck.A spokesperson for Global Book Publishing shared: “Amy’s work is structured, compassionate, and usable. Readers will not just feel seen, they will know what to do next. That clarity is what makes this book matter.”A pre-order announcement and release date will be shared as the book nears completion. Readers and media are encouraged to follow Yeager's progress on Substack, where she will publish writing from the book, and on social media, where she will share insights and updates throughout the writing and publication process.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Get Me Out of Here! Breaking the Chains of Toxic Relationships-Author: Amy J. Yeager-Genre: Self-Help/Psychology/Mental Health/Personal Growth-Release Date: To be announced-Book Link: Details forthcomingKEYWORDS: toxic relationships, women and healing, abusive relationship recovery, leaving a toxic relationship, women's empowerment, self-help for women, relationship safety, emotional healing, personal transformation, mental health supportABOUT THE AUTHORAmy J. Yeager holds a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies from Penn State and a Master of Public Health from Saint Louis University, with a concentration in Behavioral Science and Health Education. Over a 30-year career in public health, she has worked in mental health, substance abuse prevention, adolescent development, and executive leadership. Get Me Out of Here! is her debut book, with several additional fiction and non-fiction titles currently in development. Amy reads approximately 100 books per year and is passionate about connecting with readers around literature and lived experience.Social MediaSubstack: www.substack.com/amyjyeager16 Instagram: @amyjyeagerFacebook: amy.yeager.56Hashtags: #GetMeOutOfHere #ToxicRelationships #EmotionalAbuse #WomenHealing #SafetyPlanning #ReclaimYourFreedom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.