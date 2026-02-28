State Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Crash In Caroline County

February 28, 2026

(EASTON, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man yesterday afternoon in Caroline County.

The deceased is identified as Joseph Dsouza, 30, of Ridgely. Dsouza was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. He was the driver of a 2017 Kia Sorento involved in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle with Dsouza is identified as Hillary Coelho, 50, of Kuwait. He was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center where he continues to receive medical treatment.

The driver of an Isuzu box truck involved in the crash is identified as James Sherry, 50, of Greensboro. Sherry was transported to a local hospital.

Shortly before 2:00pm yesterday, troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to a crash on Maryland Route 480, north of Eveland Road in Caroline County. Upon their arrival, an Isuzu box truck and a Kia Sorento were located off of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Isuzu was traveling north on Route 480 and crossed the center line, traveling north in the southbound lane. Crash team investigators believe the Kia attempted to avoid a head-on crash with the Isuzu by traveling onto the southbound shoulder where the crash occurred.

State troopers from the Easton Barrack and along with emergency medical service personnel from Caroline County responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were on scene to assist with road closures and detours while the roadway remained closed. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Caroline County was notified of the incident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing circumstance. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to conduct a post-crash inspection on the truck. The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the investigation

###

